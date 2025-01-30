Christian Horner casts verdict on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner reveals his take on Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster move to Ferrari.

Christian Horner
Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari is “box office” for F1.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton joined Ferrari over the winter to complete a blockbuster switch from rivals Mercedes and is preparing for his first season with the Scuderia.

Hamilton’s Ferrari move has captured the attention of the F1 world on the eve of the 2025 campaign with the 40-year-old’s first appearance at Maranello and on-track debut creating a media buzz.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Autosport Awards on Wednesday evening, Horner admitted Hamilton looked good in Ferrari’s iconic red overalls.

“I’ve seen some pictures, I think it suits him,” Horner told Autosport. “I think it’s great for Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari, that really is box office.

“So I think it’s just another dynamic for this year that could be super exciting.”

Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari to form one of the strongest driver line-ups on the grid.

McLaren head into the season as the reigning constructors’ world champions and are the early favourites, but Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes are all expected to be closely matched.

Horner reckons F1 could see a four-way battle for both world championships this year.

“I think it’s going to be super tight,” he added. “You’re going to have four teams that are going to be very competitive. I think it’s going to be very tight, and take your pick.

“McLaren are going to be strong, Ferrari are going to be strong, Mercedes are going to have something to prove as well so it could be a stellar year.”

After slipping to third in the championship standings last term, Red Bull promoted Liam Lawson from sister team Racing Bulls to replace the underperforming Sergio Perez.

Lawson will become reigning world champion Max Verstappen’s latest F1 teammate. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

