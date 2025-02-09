The lingering concern Red Bull can’t shake heading into F1 2025

Red Bull remain concerned about F1 development issues coming back to hurt them.

Max Verstappen was still able to win the title
Max Verstappen was still able to win the title

Red Bull are still skeptical about experiencing a repeat of their F1 development issues during the 2025 season.

After largely dominating the first two years of F1’s new regulations and winning back-to-back double world championships in 2022 and 2023, 2024 proved to be a much sterner test for Red Bull.

While Max Verstappen prevailed to his fourth consecutive drivers’ world title, Red Bull slipped to third in the constructors’ championship after being plagued by balance and development woes which hampered the RB20’s performance.

Those problems led to a 10-race winless slump mid-way through last term, though Verstappen was able to get back to winning ways in Brazil and Qatar as he resisted a late-season charge from McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Red Bull’s struggles led team principal Christian Horner to admit his side were unable to “trust” their tools after encountering data and correlation problems.

While Red Bull are confident they have improved their correlation, the team is refusing to rule out running into further development issues this year.

“In Formula 1you are always at the mercy of having another problem,” Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache told Autosport.

“It is reality and it's the reason why we are here, to try and anticipate the problems that we will have. It's dangerous to trust the system blindly.

“I don’t say that we don’t have to, but you have to make sure that you put everything into perspective and that you don’t reproduce on track exactly what you test.”

Wache added: "A team can only be good when you have doubts and when you are never sure of yourself.

“If you are sure of yourself, you know that you are a failure. To be very honest with you: what we faced during the past year, as an engineer I find that very positive.

"When you are winning, you never look into problems or details at the same level compared to when you are having problems on track.

“When you are not the quickest any more, then you look and you learn. And the more you learn, the more of an investment that is for the future.”

Newey saw Red Bull’s car problems coming

After leaving Red Bull to join Aston Martin, F1 design legend Adrian Newey has revealed he was already concerned about the development path of the team’s car before he departed.

“Obviously part of it was McLaren in particular and Ferrari as well developing their cars and doing a very good job of their cars,” he told German publication Auto Motor und Sport.

“But I think Red Bull, from what I could see, the ’24 car and through the very last stages of ’23 as well was, I would say, starting to become more difficult to drive.

“Of course Max could handle that. It didn’t suit him, but he could handle it, Checo couldn’t. So we also started, through ’23, to see more of a difference in performance between the team mates, Max and Checo.

“That carried into the first part of ’24, but the car was still quick enough to be able to cope with it. It’s something I was starting to become concerned about, but not many other people in the organisation seemed to be very concerned about it.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta names three key weaknesses to address in MotoGP 2025
Pedro Acosta
F1 News
1h ago
The lingering concern Red Bull can’t shake heading into F1 2025
Max Verstappen was still able to win the title
MotoGP News
3h ago
Official: Jorge Martin to miss Buriram MotoGP test
Jorge Martin, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
12h ago
FIRST LOOK: LCR Honda unveil 2025 MotoGP livery
LCR Honda
MotoGP News
14h ago
Valentino Rossi shares money details of his fractious Honda exit
Valentino Rossi

More News

F1 News
14h ago
Is Carlos Sainz underappreciated? “In the shade” after F1 team moves
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
16h ago
David Coulthard puts forward explanation for Lewis Hamilton’s Barcelona crash
David Coulthard
BSB News
16h ago
BSB boss visits Bishopscourt, wants ‘closer’ links to Irish racing
BSB
MotoGP News
17h ago
Alex Rins explains Yamaha plan to introduce V4
Alex Rins, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
18h ago
Williams hint at Franco Colapinto return option as part of Alpine deal
Franco Colapinto made his F1 debut with Williams in 2024