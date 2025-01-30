Name of Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari F1 car revealed

The name of Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari F1 car has been revealed.

Ferrari's 2025 F1 challenger has been named the SF-25, with the team confirming the news on their social media channels.

In recent years, Ferrari have followed a clear pattern, with the SF-24 and SF-23 as the predecessors to this year’s car.

New year, new name 👊 pic.twitter.com/JC4Ou0OfRJ — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 30, 2025

In 2022, the Ferrari was called the F1-75, commemorating their 75th anniversary.

In 2020, they opted for SF1000, which referenced Ferrari’s 1000th Grand Prix.

It was originally due to be the 2020 Monaco Grand Prix, which was cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their 1000th GP ended up being the 2020 Tuscan GP, with Ferrari opting for a bold, dark red livery to celebrate it.

Judging by Ferrari's hints on social media over the past month, they are potentially set for a darker shade of red for this year's car.

Hamilton prepares for first season with Ferrari

It has been a very busy couple of weeks for Hamilton, who visited Ferrari’s factory in Maranello for the first time last week.

Last Monday, Hamilton was pictured in front of Enzo Ferrari’s iconic old home.

After meeting a number of his engineers and key personnel, Hamilton hit the track for the first time at Fiorano.

He and Charles Leclerc took turns driving Ferrari’s 2023 car.

Earlier this week, they were in action again, this time at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

After a normal first day of running, Hamilton crashed out on the second day (Wednesday).

Hamilton’s crash occurred in the final sector of the lap in Barcelona.

The seven-time world champion was able to exit his Ferrari cockpit unscathed.

However, it did mean Ferrari had to abandon Leclerc’s run later on.

Hamilton will get another chance to drive for Ferrari, with the team due to take part in the Pirelli tyre test next week in Barcelona.

This will prepare him further for his pre-season outing in Bahrain at the end of February.