George Russell pinpoints key weakness to fix for F1 2025

George Russell wants to improve his performances on a Sunday in 2025.

George Russell
George Russell

George Russell has acknowledged that he needs to improve his race pace, admitting it “was not always the best” in 2024.

Russell enjoyed a strong 2024 campaign, comprehensively out-performing teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Russell out-qualified Hamilton 19-5 across the 24 races, becoming only the second teammate after Nico Rosberg to topple the seven-time world champion on a Saturday.

The former Williams driver won two races in 2024, most impressively in Las Vegas, where he was victorious from pole position.

However, Russell feels he still needs to up his game on race day.

“My goals are very much the same and the approach has not changed,” Russell said in an interview on Mercedes’ official website.

“Formula One is so unique, so you cannot really set goals like that. If I say that I want to win four races this year because last year I won three, I am not going to be satisfied if I win five but the car is capable of 10.

“I tend to keep my goals on more details targets. Last year Qualifying was my strength, but my race pace was not always the best. I know I have the speed over one lap but there is no reason why I should not be able to convert that over the course of a race.

“I need to work on some elements to achieve that, and there will be some other goals – that perhaps are not clear to the fans at home but are at the forefront of my mind.

“The great thing about F1 is you enter a new year, with a new car and new limitations – something that may have been a strength last year may not be this year. You always have to adapt.”

Russell becomes Mercedes’ team leader

Following Hamilton’s decision to join Ferrari, Russell is the clear team leader at Mercedes in 2025.

Russell has been paired with 18-year-old wonderkid Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Given Antonelli’s lack of experience, Russell is expected to lead Mercedes.

His performance advantage over Hamilton in 2024 suggested that he’s ready to challenge for the title.

Plus, he’s not shied away from going up against Max Verstappen, off-track at least.

But due to Mercedes' struggles in the ground effect era, it remains to be seen whether they will have the car to challenge for the title. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
5m ago
George Russell pinpoints key weakness to fix for F1 2025
George Russell
MotoGP News
19m ago
Maverick Vinales delivers bullish appraisal of KTM’s MotoGP bike
Maverick Vinales
F1 News
47m ago
Ferrari to pick two replacement drivers to rest Lewis Hamilton on final test day
Lewis Hamilton drives down Barcelona's main straight
MotoGP News
1h ago
Brad Binder says KTM’s MotoGP deficit to Ducati “really not that much”
Brad Binder
F1 News
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli told to ‘slow down’ and avoid ‘awkward’ situation
Andrea Kimi Antonelli will make his F1 debut this year

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta on KTM crisis: ‘Biggest help I can give is if we are winning in MotoGP’
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory racing, 2025 launch
F1 News
3h ago
Adrian Newey suggests “lack of experience” led to Red Bull’s dip in form
Adrian Newey
F1 News
3h ago
Ferrari scrapped Charles Leclerc’s run after Lewis Hamilton’s crash
Charles Leclerc driving at Barcelona on Tuesday
F1 News
3h ago
Johnny Herbert speaks out following dismissal as FIA steward ahead of F1 2025
Johnny Herbert (right)
F1 News
3h ago
Toto Wolff makes divorce comparison after seeing “iconic” Lewis Hamilton Ferrari shots
Toto Wolff