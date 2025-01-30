George Russell pinpoints key weakness to fix for F1 2025

George Russell has acknowledged that he needs to improve his race pace, admitting it “was not always the best” in 2024.

Russell enjoyed a strong 2024 campaign, comprehensively out-performing teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Russell out-qualified Hamilton 19-5 across the 24 races, becoming only the second teammate after Nico Rosberg to topple the seven-time world champion on a Saturday.

The former Williams driver won two races in 2024, most impressively in Las Vegas, where he was victorious from pole position.

However, Russell feels he still needs to up his game on race day.

“My goals are very much the same and the approach has not changed,” Russell said in an interview on Mercedes’ official website.

“Formula One is so unique, so you cannot really set goals like that. If I say that I want to win four races this year because last year I won three, I am not going to be satisfied if I win five but the car is capable of 10.

“I tend to keep my goals on more details targets. Last year Qualifying was my strength, but my race pace was not always the best. I know I have the speed over one lap but there is no reason why I should not be able to convert that over the course of a race.

“I need to work on some elements to achieve that, and there will be some other goals – that perhaps are not clear to the fans at home but are at the forefront of my mind.

“The great thing about F1 is you enter a new year, with a new car and new limitations – something that may have been a strength last year may not be this year. You always have to adapt.”

Russell becomes Mercedes’ team leader

Following Hamilton’s decision to join Ferrari, Russell is the clear team leader at Mercedes in 2025.

Russell has been paired with 18-year-old wonderkid Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Given Antonelli’s lack of experience, Russell is expected to lead Mercedes.

His performance advantage over Hamilton in 2024 suggested that he’s ready to challenge for the title.

Plus, he’s not shied away from going up against Max Verstappen, off-track at least.

But due to Mercedes' struggles in the ground effect era, it remains to be seen whether they will have the car to challenge for the title.