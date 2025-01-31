Ferrari respond to suggestions of Lewis Hamilton ‘problem’

Piero Ferrari, the son of legendary Ferrari founder Enzo has dismissed concerns about Lewis Hamilton’s ability heading into the 2025 F1 season.

The seven-time world champion endured a difficult final campaign with Mercedes and was comprehensively outperformed by teammate George Russell in both qualifying and on race day.

He won two races but slumped to his lowest-ever finish in the drivers' championship, placing seventh behind Russell.

Hamilton’s struggles, particularly over one lap, have led to questions being raised about his ability and whether he might be past his peak performance.

Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle recently suggested that Hamilton had lost his edge but is still capable of winning a record-breaking eighth world title with Ferrari.

However, Ferrari brushed aside such worries, insisting the 40-year-old Briton is in “good shape”.

“[Hamilton] is healthy, he is in good shape both physically and mentally, I don’t think age is a problem at all,” he told Italian publication Autosprint.

“He accepted the challenge with enormous enthusiasm, so he is confident in his abilities.”

Ferrari stunned by Hamilton’s fan welcome

Lewis Hamilton already has a bond with the Tifosi

Ferrari also spoke of his shock at the welcome Hamilton received during his first week at the team’s famous Maranello headquarters.

Around 1500 Tifosi fans lined the perimeter fencing of Ferrari’s Fiorano test track to catch a glimpse of their new hero as he made his on-track debut with the team last Wednesday.

"I almost couldn't believe it! All that true passion struck me,” Ferrari said.

"The people on the little bridge overlooking the Fiorano track, invading the cycle path, was a demonstration of love. Beautiful!

"I went to greet him when he set foot in Fiorano, welcoming him. He had seen the fans waiting for him from the car windows, and he was happy, surprised.”

Ferrari was also impressed by Hamilton’s style. For his first day at his new team, Hamilton turned up in classic Italian menswear, wearing a pinstripe suit and double breasted overcoat.

"I don't remember other drivers so elegant on their first day at Ferrari,” Ferrari noted.

“An impeccable suit, a tie, a sketch. We managers, for example, were without ties..."