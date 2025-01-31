Ferrari respond to suggestions of Lewis Hamilton ‘problem’

Questions surrounding Lewis Hamilton's ability in F1 have been rejected by Piero Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton is gearing up for his first season in Ferrari red
Lewis Hamilton is gearing up for his first season in Ferrari red

Piero Ferrari, the son of legendary Ferrari founder Enzo has dismissed concerns about Lewis Hamilton’s ability heading into the 2025 F1 season.

The seven-time world champion endured a difficult final campaign with Mercedes and was comprehensively outperformed by teammate George Russell in both qualifying and on race day.

He won two races but slumped to his lowest-ever finish in the drivers' championship, placing seventh behind Russell. 

Hamilton’s struggles, particularly over one lap, have led to questions being raised about his ability and whether he might be past his peak performance.

Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle recently suggested that Hamilton had lost his edge but is still capable of winning a record-breaking eighth world title with Ferrari.

However, Ferrari brushed aside such worries, insisting the 40-year-old Briton is in “good shape”.

“[Hamilton] is healthy, he is in good shape both physically and mentally, I don’t think age is a problem at all,” he told Italian publication Autosprint.

“He accepted the challenge with enormous enthusiasm, so he is confident in his abilities.”

Ferrari stunned by Hamilton’s fan welcome

Lewis Hamilton already has a bond with the Tifosi
Lewis Hamilton already has a bond with the Tifosi

Ferrari also spoke of his shock at the welcome Hamilton received during his first week at the team’s famous Maranello headquarters.

Around 1500 Tifosi fans lined the perimeter fencing of Ferrari’s Fiorano test track to catch a glimpse of their new hero as he made his on-track debut with the team last Wednesday.

"I almost couldn't believe it! All that true passion struck me,” Ferrari said.

"The people on the little bridge overlooking the Fiorano track, invading the cycle path, was a demonstration of love. Beautiful!

"I went to greet him when he set foot in Fiorano, welcoming him. He had seen the fans waiting for him from the car windows, and he was happy, surprised.”

Ferrari was also impressed by Hamilton’s style. For his first day at his new team, Hamilton turned up in classic Italian menswear, wearing a pinstripe suit and double breasted overcoat.

"I don't remember other drivers so elegant on their first day at Ferrari,” Ferrari noted.

“An impeccable suit, a tie, a sketch. We managers, for example, were without ties..."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Interview
32m ago
EXCLUSIVE: How Aston Martin’s ex-leader landed unexpected role
Mike Krack served as Aston Martin team principal for three years
MotoGP Feature
33m ago
Why Fabio Quartararo is poised for a return to the front in MotoGP 2025
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari respond to suggestions of Lewis Hamilton ‘problem’
Lewis Hamilton is gearing up for his first season in Ferrari red
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s dream F1 race aims to raise $50m for 2027 bid
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
F1 drivers learned about FIA’s new swearing penalties via media
GPDA chairman Alex Wurz and F1 drivers

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Rins details “impressive” Yamaha winter effort with 2025 MotoGP bike
Alex Rins, 2025 Yamaha MotoGP launch
MotoGP News
2h ago
Latest detail for Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati windscreen announced
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
2h ago
Yamaha MotoGP riders quizzed about V4 engine plans
Yamaha MotoGP bike
F1 News
2h ago
Revealed: Lewis Hamilton’s crucial learnings from second Ferrari test
Lewis Hamilton got more track time with Ferrari in Spain
F1 News
3h ago
George Russell explains Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton inspiration
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell