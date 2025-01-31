Christian Horner denies Max Verstappen had role in Johnny Herbert sacking

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has dismissed suggestions that Max Verstappen played a role in the FIA’s decision to axe Johnny Herbert as one of their stewards ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

Earlier this week, the FIA announced that Herbert would no longer work as a steward.

F1’s governing body cited Herbert’s ongoing media work, in which the Briton often gives quotes and shares F1-related opinions on gambling websites.

Herbert was critical of Verstappen’s driving at the Mexico City Grand Prix last year, where the Dutchman picked up two 10-second penalties for incidents with Lando Norris.

His criticism of Verstappen irked his father, Jos Verstappen, who hit back in the media.

Herbert insisted that there was nothing wrong with him giving his views as a pundit, alongside his role as a steward, but the FIA have taken action ahead of the new campaign.

“Firstly, it has absolutely nothing to do with Max. But it’s absolutely the right decision,” Horner told Sky at the Autosport Awards.

“You cannot have stewards working in the media. You don’t have it in the Premiership [Premier League, football], you don’t have it in any other form of professional sport. It’s totally inappropriate.

“You’re either on the sporting regulatory side or you’re on the media side. You can’t have a foot in both camps.”

Herbert’s new role in motorsport

Shortly after his departure from the FIA was announced, Herbert’s new role as global ambassador for Lola was revealed.

Lola is back competing in global motorsport, racing in Formula E - the FIA’s all-electric championship - in 2025.

In an announcement, Lola said: “The 1991 Le Mans victor and three-time Grand Prix winner has joined to bring his expertise to Lola Cars as we look to expand our presence across the highest echelons of motorsport and drive future progress in sustainable motor racing.”