Lando Norris feel he's “good enough” to win 2025 F1 title after overcoming confidence issues

Lando Norris opens up about his confidence issues and how he's now ready to win the F1 title in 2025.

Lando Norris celebrates winning in Abu Dhabi
Lando Norris celebrates winning in Abu Dhabi

Lando Norris feels he now has the “confidence” to win the F1 drivers’ championship this year after struggling with self-belief in the past.

Norris was Max Verstappen’s closest rival in 2024 but could not take the title down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.

Despite McLaren overtaking Red Bull in the pecking order, Norris failed to capitalise on having superior machinery.

Speaking on a BBC podcast, Norris was open about how he struggled with confidence in the past - something he's overcome recently.

“Confidence is something I’ve struggled with in the past,” he said.

“And probably I’ve only built enough up throughout this season to go ‘I’m confident that I’m a good enough driver to win a championship next year’ and I can bring a fight to whoever wants to fight me for it.”

Norris has learned from his mistakes

Norris’ failed title bid wasn’t entirely his fault, though.

Poor strategy decisions from McLaren in Canada and Britain cost him likely victories.

In Canada, McLaren didn't pre-empt the Safety Car when he was leading the race.

At Silverstone, McLaren followed Lewis Hamilton and put him on the softs, when the more durable rubber was the way to go.

However, his race craft against Verstappen in Austria, then poor starts in Hungary and Italy, meant he couldn’t further reduce the Dutchman’s lead.

Reflecting on losing any hope of the title last year, Norris said: “When that realisation kind of sets in of ‘it’s gone’, it’s a tough one. This is what I’ve done since I was a kid, this is all I want to do. So, as soon as that kind of candle is gone and it’s over, it hurts.”

“However, Norris remains proud of how he performed during the 2024 season and is looking forward to taking the lessons learned into 2025. It’s been a year where, actually, I’ve been pretty proud of my performance. Proud of performing under the pressure that we’ve been under, delivering when I have.

“I’ve made my mistakes and, at the same time, I’ve learned a lot from those mistakes. So for us to go into next year, going ‘we have what it takes, we have a car’... I believe I’m a good enough driver and I’ve got everything it takes.

“I’m excited to go into 2025 knowing I’ve learned a lot, I’ve improved a lot and I’m ready to bring the fight to everyone.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
2m ago
Lewis Hamilton’s dream F1 race aims to raise $50m for 2027 bid
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
21m ago
F1 drivers learned about FIA’s new swearing penalties via media
GPDA chairman Alex Wurz and F1 drivers
MotoGP News
33m ago
Alex Rins details “impressive” Yamaha winter effort with 2025 MotoGP bike
Alex Rins, 2025 Yamaha MotoGP launch
MotoGP News
49m ago
Latest detail for Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati windscreen announced
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
58m ago
Yamaha MotoGP riders quizzed about V4 engine plans
Yamaha MotoGP bike

More News

F1 News
58m ago
Revealed: Lewis Hamilton’s crucial learnings from second Ferrari test
Lewis Hamilton got more track time with Ferrari in Spain
F1 News
1h ago
George Russell explains Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton inspiration
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner deserves ‘credit’ after 's**ttiest year of his life’
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner
F1 News
2h ago
Lando Norris feel he's “good enough” to win 2025 F1 title after overcoming confidence issues
Lando Norris celebrates winning in Abu Dhabi
MotoGP News
2h ago
MotoGP 2025: Every team's livery revealed
KTM 2025 Factory MotoGP livery