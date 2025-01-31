F1 teams set to face tougher flexi-wing tests in 2025

The FIA is set for a fresh clampdown on flexi-wings during the 2025 F1 season.

McLaren's rear wing came under scrutiny last year
McLaren's rear wing came under scrutiny last year

F1 teams are reportedly set to face more stringent flexi-wing tests during the upcoming 2025 season.

According to Italian publication AutoRacer, F1’s governing body the FIA issued a draft technical directive explaining how flexi-wing tests will become tougher.

Meanwhile, The Race report these tests will be conducted from the Spanish Grand Prix in June, the ninth round of the 24-race 2025 season.

The FIA is determined to clampdown on loopholes in the regulations which allow for trick flexi-wings.

A source told The Race: “I will be surprised if anyone will be able to play around with flexi wing designs as much as they were before.”

The technical regulations regarding front wing flexibility are laid out in Article 3.15.4, which states: “When the load is applied symmetrically to both sides of the car, the vertical deflection must be no more than 15mm.

“When the load is applied to only one side of the car, the vertical deflection must be no more than 20mm.

“No part of the trailing edge of any front wing flap is permitted to deflect more than 5mm when a 60-newton force is applied.”

The revised version of TD18 is thought to reduce the allowance from 15mm down to 10mm.

Flexi-wing saga rumbles on

Flexi-wings became a major talking point towards the end of last season.

McLaren were asked by the FIA to change their rear wing ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix following questions over its legality from their rivals.

On-board camera footage from Oscar Piastri’s car appeared to show part of the McLaren’s rear wing moving at high-speed en route to his victory in Azerbaijan.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur outlined his frustration at what he felt was a black-and-white matter surrounding McLaren’s dubbed ‘mini-DRS’ trick.

“I think there is a kind of confusion between what's happened with the front wing and the rear wing,” said Vasseur in Singapore.

“The front wing, we all agree that it could be a grey area because the first paragraph of the TD is saying that you can't design a part of the car with the intention of the deformation. Intention is difficult to manage.

“But the rear wing story, it's completely different because in the article you have also a maximum deflection and this is black or white. It's no grey, no dark grey, no light grey. It's black and white and for me, it's clear.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

