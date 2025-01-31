George Russell explains Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton inspiration

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
George Russell is taking inspiration from Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher as he begins a “new chapter” in his F1 career.

Following Hamilton’s decision to leave the team for Ferrari in 2025, Russell will spearhead Mercedes’ charge over the next couple of years.

With 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli as his teammate, the bulk of the responsibility will rest on Russell’s shoulders.

Russell will turn 27 next month and feels he’s in the right place to lead the team forward.

In an interview published on Mercedes’ official website, Russell cited Hamilton being 29 and Schumacher being in his early 30s when they started dominating the sport.

“I am entering a new chapter in my career. I am ending my beginning and entering the mid stage,” Russell said. 

“Lewis was 29 when he joined Mercedes and started winning all those championships, and Michael was early 30s at Ferrari.

“Nowadays everyone starts younger and younger – my debut came at 20. But I feel ready now to fulfil roles at the team, but the most important part of that is driving as quickly as possible, and I feel in a good place to do that.

“I’ll continue to want to learn and be open and take nothing for granted. You either have the speed or you don’t, but there is no doubt these guys coming in are going to be competitive.”

Russell recognises his role in F1

The 2025 F1 grid welcomes five rookies.

Antonelli is Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes, while Oliver Bearman makes his full-time debut with Haas in 2025.

Isack Hadjar is driving for Racing Bulls, and at Sauber, Gabriel Bortoleto got the call-up over Valtteri Bottas.

The fifth and final rookie on the grid is Jack Doohan at Alpine.

Not only is Russell one of the more experienced drivers on the grid, he’s head of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) - which plays an important role in giving the drivers a voice.

“I recognise my role as the more experienced driver,” Russell added.

“There are a lot of great young drivers coming onto the grid, and it makes you realise you are no longer the youngster.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

