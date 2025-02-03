Kimi Antonelli thanks “extremely kind” Lewis Hamilton for support ahead of F1 debut

Andrea Kimi Antonelli revealed how supportive Lewis Hamilton was after Mercedes chose him as the seven-time world champion’s successor for the 2025 F1 season.

Following Hamilton’s shock decision to join Ferrari for next year, Mercedes were left with a number of options.

After flirting with the idea of signing Max Verstappen and overlooking Carlos Sainz, Antonelli was given the call-up by Toto Wolff to race alongside George Russell in 2025.

Antonelli has just one season of Formula 2 under his belt, having skipped Formula 3 entirely.

At 18, Antonelli is the youngest driver on the grid as he prepares for his F1 debut at next month’s Australian Grand Prix.

Speaking at the Autosport Awards to TikTok creator Lissie Mackintosh, Antonelli opened up about Hamilton’s role in helping him prepare for his maiden campaign.

“He’s been really, really nice to me,” Antonelli said. You know, he’s been just telling me, to enjoy and of course, to do my best and not worry about the rest.

“Also, apparently he wrote a nice message in the truck, of Mercedes truck, in the driver room.

“So I’m really looking forward to read it. And I think it was extremely kind from him. And I still, to be honest, can’t believe I’m going to be sharing the grid with him next year.”

“I mean, he’s such a great figure in the sport. He has achieved so much. So I’m really happy for the opportunity I’m getting.”

Can Mercedes challenge for F1 title in 2025?

Mercedes have been incredibly inconsistent since the introduction of the ground effect regulations in 2022.

Their 2022 campaign was plagued by the porpoising - bouncing - phenomenon, however, a win in Brazil at the end of the season set them on the wrong path.

2023 was their first winless season in over a decade, but they beat Ferrari to second in the constructors’ championship.

Last year was their most successful in terms of race wins - they took four overall - but slipped to P4 in the constructors’ championship.

Mercedes’ inconsistency was even more apparent in 2024, with cool track conditions the key to achieving strong results.

With new rules on the horizon in 2026, Mercedes could give up on this season to ensure they’re back in title contention in 12 months.