Lewis Hamilton told 2025 his ‘best chance’ to win eighth F1 title

Lewis Hamilton has been told that the upcoming 2025 F1 season could be his best chance of winning a record-breaking eighth world title.

The seven-time world champion has completed a blockbuster switch from Mercedes to F1 rivals Ferrari, where he will team up alongside Charles Leclerc as he seeks an unprecedented eighth world title.

Such a feat would not only end Ferrari’s drought without a championship trophy but would also see Hamilton move clear of the legendary Michael Schumacher in the F1 record books.

According to Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft, 2025 might be Hamilton’s best bet before the regulations are reset for 2026.

“What I would say is this might be Lewis’ best chance of an eighth World title,” Croft said at the Autosport Awards.

“Given the season that it could be in terms of teams won’t be throwing developments week after week after week, because they’ve got 2026 to think about.

“I do think Ferrari will be the most keen to get the most out of 2025 of the big four teams because it’s so long since they won something.

“And they want to prove that Lewis is the right man and or Charles [Leclerc] as well.”

Ferrari dismiss Hamilton concerns

A poor final season with Mercedes and qualifying struggles have led some to question whether a 40-year-old Hamilton might be past his peak in F1.

But Piero Ferrari, the son of legendary Ferrari founder Enzo, has dismissed such talk, insisting Hamilton is in “good shape” heading into his highly-anticipated debut season with the Scuderia.

“[Hamilton] is healthy, he is in good shape both physically and mentally, I don’t think age is a problem at all,” he told Italian publication Autosprint.

“He accepted the challenge with enormous enthusiasm, so he is confident in his abilities.”

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has also stressed he is “not worried” about Hamilton’s recent form.

"I am really convinced, and I don't want to blame Lewis or Mercedes, that this situation is not easy to manage and I can understand if it is not going well you can suffer in this relationship,” he said at the end of 2024.

"He was not very well in his mind and he was clear about this in Brazil but he also did very well on the last couple of events and I am not worried at all."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

