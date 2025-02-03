Lewis Hamilton put Nico Rosberg rivalry aside with Christmas gifts for daughters

Nico Rosberg has spoken about Lewis Hamilton and how the seven-time world champion gives his daughters gifts at Christmas.

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton
2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has revealed that arch-rival Lewis Hamilton gives his two daughters presents, suggesting their relationship is slowly on the mend. 

Rosberg and Hamilton had an intense rivalry across their four seasons together as teammates in F1.

Before their Mercedes stint, the pair were close friends, having raced in karting together during their junior days.

While Hamilton was generally the superior driver at Mercedes, winning the 2014 and 2015 titles, Rosberg hit back with a fine season to take his maiden world championship in 2016.

The German then shocked everyone by deciding to retire from F1 following his title triumph, stepping away from the sport as the reigning world champion.

Since their on-track rivalry, Hamilton and Rosberg’s relationship has slowly been repaired.

They were seen on holiday together in 2021 with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, and his wife, Susie Wolff.

Rosberg and his wife, Vivian, appeared on the NDR Talkshow in Germany at the end of January.

Hamilton was mentioned by the interviewer, asking Rosberg to confirm whether his two daughters are fans of the Ferrari driver. 

The former F1 driver was asked: “The other weak point is probably a painful topic for you. Both your daughters are Lewis Hamilton fans?”

Rosberg replied: “That’s true too. That’s even more than a weak point. That’s a big problem.”

Hamilton’s Christmas gesture 

The interviewer then asked if Hamilton had indeed given them Barbie dolls.

Vivian responded, “Yes, he always gives them Barbies for Christmas.” 

Rosberg added: “No, that’s great. That’s nice of him. We kind of had an enmity. Now both children have a huge box of presents from him on their doorstep every Christmas. It’s a nice approach.”

The interviewer quipped: “He’s not allowed to come in at Christmas?”

Rosberg concluded: “He has to stay outside the door. But he’s welcome to leave the presents.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

