Revealed: Lewis Hamilton’s lap time v Charles Leclerc in latest Ferrari test

Data from Lewis Hamilton's latest Ferrari F1 test has revealed a comparison with Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton completed his first outing in Ferrari’s most recent F1 car at Barcelona on Tuesday.

The seven-time world champion returned to action for Ferrari at the Spanish Grand Prix venue nearly a week after crashing the team's 2023 car at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Along with McLaren, Hamilton and new teammate Charles Leclerc are taking part in a two-day Pirelli tyre test to assist their 2026 development.

Unlike Hamilton’s previous private testing with Ferrari, this programme was for Pirelli’s benefit and dictated by F1’s tyre supplier.

The focus of the test is evaluating the latest constructions for the 2026 tyres and the C1, C2 and C3 hard compounds.

Ferrari and McLaren are using modified versions of their respective challengers, but it was Hamilton’s first taste of driving the SF-24, having conducted his previous two tests in the SF-23.

Hamilton faster than Leclerc 

Lando Norris set the fastest time of the day with a 1m15.215s and completed 159 laps in McLaren’s MCL60 from 2023.

Lando Norris drove a modified 2023 McLaren
Lando Norris drove a modified 2023 McLaren

Next up on the leaderboard was Hamilton, who posted a 1m15.930s with 87 laps. Hamilton was the quicker of the two Ferrari drivers, though lap times mean next to nothing in the test.

Leclerc managed 86 laps with the Monegasque setting a best lap of 1m16.060s.

It is believed that Ferrari also ran their SF-23 for a TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) on Tuesday to give both Hamilton and Leclerc additional time to make up for the setback caused by Hamilton’s incident last week.

Pirelli’s tyre test will continue on Wednesday. Hamilton and Leclerc will once again split driving duties for Ferrari, with Oscar Piastri taking over from Norris at McLaren. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
11m ago
Revealed: Lewis Hamilton’s lap time v Charles Leclerc in latest Ferrari test
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton gets first taste of another Ferrari F1 car in Barcelona
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
5h ago
Pramac vow to bring Ducati "mentality" to Yamaha
Pramac
F1 News
7h ago
Sauber to set up UK F1 base ahead of Audi takeover
Sauber will morph into Audi in 2026
BSB News
8h ago
A BSB veteran with a terrible injury has finally returned to riding a bike
Christian Iddon

More News

F1 News
8h ago
Jean Todt 'perplexed', claims Ferrari snub him
Jean Todt
MotoGP News
9h ago
Pecco Bagnaia tells Marc Marquez: “We will work together until…”
Bagnaia, Marquez
F1 News
10h ago
Why Las Vegas shift is bad news for UK fans but logical for F1
The Las Vegas GP will start earlier in 2025
MotoGP News
10h ago
Marc Marquez confirms his No 1 goal for Sepang test
Marc Marquez
F1 News
11h ago
Early Ferrari ‘hierarchical order’ threat emerges for Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are teaming up in 2025