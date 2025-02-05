Iconic F1 title-winning Brawn GP car to be sold at auction

Another title-winning F1 car is up for sale...

Brawn GP on track in Australia 2009
Brawn GP on track in Australia 2009

Jenson Button’s iconic 2009 championship-winning Brawn GP F1 car will be sold at auction at the Miami Grand Prix later this year.

The car, which is owned by Button and was gifted at the end of his memorable 2009 campaign, has been part of his personal collection.

Bonhams will be responsible for the auction in Miami.

Button’s 2009 triumph was a fairytale story, with the team founded by legendary F1 team boss Ross Brawn following Honda’s shock decision to withdraw from the sport at the end of 2008.

On a shoestring budget, Brawn GP turned up at the first race with the fastest car and finished 1-2.

The team went on to win the constructors’ championship in their only season in F1 before Mercedes took over.

Button would win the championship with one race to spare, finishing ahead of Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel in the final standings.

The specific chassis up for sale is the 001/01, which Rubens Barrichello drove in the early part of the season.

Speaking of the auction, Louis Frankel of Bonhams Cars said: “This car represents the ultimate Formula 1 fairy tale – a revolutionary design that redefined what was possible.

“Chassis 001/01 is a piece of motorsport history, and its offering at auction is sure to captivate collectors worldwide.

“We are honoured to present this unrepeatable opportunity over the Miami Grand Prix, a stage befitting its legendary status.”

Most expensive F1 cars sold

It’s unlikely the Brawn GP car will get close to the record-breaking sale from earlier this year.

The Mercedes W196R was sold for £42.7m - the auction was held by RM Sotheby’s at Mercedes’ headquarters in Stuttgart.

A distant second is another W196R, driven by F1 legend Juan Manuel Fangio.

It was sold for £19.6m in 2013.

Lewis Hamilton’s first Mercedes F1 car - the W04 - was sold for £15.1m in 2023. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
20m ago
Beaming Joan Mir explains why his Honda has never been better
Joan Mir
MotoGP News
26m ago
Marc Marquez: Latest GP25 “a bit better” but “some problems” at Sepang MotoGP test
Marc Marquez
F1 News
46m ago
Valtteri Bottas reveals talks with two F1 teams before Sauber axe
Valtteri Bottas
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia: Jorge Martin crashed "in the worst way possible"
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Cadillac poach Haas veteran to become their first F1 team manager
Peter Crolla worked at Haas for nearly 10 years

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo explains one-word dashboard message “that makes me remember”
Fabio Quartararo chases Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Another broken bone, another MotoGP rider ruled out after Sepang chaos
Fabio Di Giannantonio
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton gives a parting gift to 3,000 Mercedes staff
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton back in action for Ferrari as he puts crash behind him
Lewis Hamilton is driving the SF-24
MotoGP News
2h ago
Yamaha theory forwarded for brutal Sepang test crashes
Raul Fernandez