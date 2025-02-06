Williams set to land new title sponsor for F1 2025?

Williams are on the verge of securing a title sponsorship for F1 2025, it has been claimed.

Carlos Sainz is joining Williams for 2025
Carlos Sainz is joining Williams for 2025

Williams are reportedly closing in on an F1 title sponsorship deal with a multi-billion-dollar Australian technology company.

That is according to SportBusiness, who claim Williams are close to securing Atlassian as their new title sponsor for the upcoming 2025 F1 season.

Atlassian are the firm behind the Jira project management software product.

It would mark the latest sponsor Williams have been able to attract, after announcing a partnership with Santander in December.

The Spanish bank has followed Carlos Sainz from Ferrari to Williams.

Landing Sainz, a four-time grand prix winner, is a huge coup for Williams.

Sainz made the switch to Williams, where he will partner Alex Albon, after losing his Ferrari seat to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Williams finished ninth in the constructors’ championship last season, scoring just 17 points.

Team principal James Vowles is confident Sainz’s arrival will help the team in their quest to move up the grid in the coming years.

"He's relishing it," Vowles told Autosport at the Autosport Awards earlier this week.

"You could see from the moment he jumped in the car in Abu Dhabi, his mind switched. This is where he wants to be, this is what he wants to do, he's part of our success story. He's fitting in perfectly.

"He's a brilliant personality who, with him, brings not only race-winning pedigree but this want and desire for Williams to be successful.”

Vowles continued: "His contributions – as are Alex's as well – are absolutely key for driving this team forward, because it's now into a level of detail where you're starting to chase milliseconds as opposed to the big-ticket items we work for.

"Already in the space of just a few weeks, real positive momentum from ideas, concepts, how we can change, how we can move forward, is coming."

Williams are set to unveil their 2025 F1 car next week on 14 February at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
36m ago
Glenn Irwin: Ducati “invested heavily”, “ideas Danilo Petrucci has used”
Glenn Irwin
F1 News
1h ago
Williams set to land new title sponsor for F1 2025?
Carlos Sainz is joining Williams for 2025
F1 News
2h ago
Toto Wolff prefers to stay quiet about Mercedes’ F1 2025 chances
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff
MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Marquez: “Real potential” of factory MotoGP bikes not yet seen
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
F1 Feature
3h ago
History hints at what Ferrari would do if sudden F1 stand-in was needed
Oliver Bearman deputised for Ferrari last season

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia reveals “incredible” Marc Marquez similarity
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
3h ago
Michelin hit back at suggestion Jorge Martin test crash caused by tyre fault
Piero Taramasso, Michelin MotoGP
MotoGP News
3h ago
Joan Mir’s best Sepang MotoGP test lap robbed by running out of fuel
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
F1 News
3h ago
Eddie Jordan shares update on his battle with cancer
Eddie Jordan
MotoGP News
4h ago
Jack Miller sandbagging theory about Marc Marquez in Sepang
Marc Marquez