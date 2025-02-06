Williams set to land new title sponsor for F1 2025?

Williams are reportedly closing in on an F1 title sponsorship deal with a multi-billion-dollar Australian technology company.

That is according to SportBusiness, who claim Williams are close to securing Atlassian as their new title sponsor for the upcoming 2025 F1 season.

Atlassian are the firm behind the Jira project management software product.

It would mark the latest sponsor Williams have been able to attract, after announcing a partnership with Santander in December.

The Spanish bank has followed Carlos Sainz from Ferrari to Williams.

Landing Sainz, a four-time grand prix winner, is a huge coup for Williams.

Sainz made the switch to Williams, where he will partner Alex Albon, after losing his Ferrari seat to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Williams finished ninth in the constructors’ championship last season, scoring just 17 points.

Team principal James Vowles is confident Sainz’s arrival will help the team in their quest to move up the grid in the coming years.

"He's relishing it," Vowles told Autosport at the Autosport Awards earlier this week.

"You could see from the moment he jumped in the car in Abu Dhabi, his mind switched. This is where he wants to be, this is what he wants to do, he's part of our success story. He's fitting in perfectly.

"He's a brilliant personality who, with him, brings not only race-winning pedigree but this want and desire for Williams to be successful.”

Vowles continued: "His contributions – as are Alex's as well – are absolutely key for driving this team forward, because it's now into a level of detail where you're starting to chase milliseconds as opposed to the big-ticket items we work for.

"Already in the space of just a few weeks, real positive momentum from ideas, concepts, how we can change, how we can move forward, is coming."

Williams are set to unveil their 2025 F1 car next week on 14 February at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix.