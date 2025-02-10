F1 reveal new teaser trailer for Brad Pitt film on Super Bowl Sunday

A new teaser trailer for 'F1' has been unveiled.

Brad Pitt plays lead character Sonny Hayes in F1
F1 has revealed a new teaser trailer for their highly-anticipated film starring Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt.

The motion picture, created by Top Gun: Maverick producer and director duo Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski, is set to be one of the movies of the summer when it arrives in cinemas internationally in June 2025.

A new teaser trailer for ‘F1’ - which seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has helped produce - was released on Super Bowl Sunday.

The 30-second clip teases plenty of new high-speed action sequences involving Pitt’s character Sonny Hayes, as well as featuring Pitt’s co-stars Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and Rebecca Ferguson.

No dialogue is featured in the trailer but F1 commentator David Croft can be heard saying “Hayes attacks round the outside” towards the end.

You can watch the teaser below. 

What we know about ‘F1’

The film features cameos from real F1 drivers and has involved filming at several grands prix across 2023 and 2024.

It is set to follow Hayes, an old driver who had his initial F1 ambitious thwarted by a horrible crash, asked to return by a former teammate-turned-team owner (Bardem) to help his backmarker APXGP squad and partner rookie teammate (Idris).

“I would be a guy who raced in the '90s,” Pitt told Martin Brundle in a 2023 interview. “He has a horrible crash and kind of craps out and disappears and then is racing in other disciplines.”

Speaking to Brundle again at last year’s British Grand Prix, Pitt said: “I’m a little giddy right now, I’ve got to say.

“It’s the best time of my life ... The vibe is amazing, but just to get to be a part of it in this way, and get to tell our story

“All the teams have opened their doors for us.”

The first teaser trailer was released during the 2024 British Grand Prix weekend. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

