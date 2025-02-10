Red Bull’s brightest prospect since Max Verstappen edges closer to F1

Red Bull have a highly-rated youngster on their books.

After winning the Formula Regional Oceania Championship, Red Bull protege Arvid Lindblad has moved one step closer to making his F1 debut.

Lindblad was awarded 18 super licence points, taking him over the 40 required to obtain one to drive in F1.

This means the 17-year-old British driver is now in line to make his F1 debut, most likely in a practice session later this year for either Red Bull or Racing Bulls.

Red Bull’s hottest prospect

Since Max Verstappen’s ascension to the main team in 2016, Red Bull have struggled with their junior programme.

Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon were handed opportunities before they were brutally sacked.

This led them to lose faith in their own young drivers, turning to proven F1 veteran Sergio Perez.

Nyck De Vries was signed for 2023 alongside Tsunoda at AlphaTauri (now Racing Bulls), but Daniel Ricciardo ultimately replaced him after just 10 races.

However, for 2025, Red Bull have gone back to their roots, trusting their junior drivers.

Liam Lawson has been given the call-up alongside Verstappen, while Isack Hadjar will make his debut with Racing Bulls.

Lindblad is the driver which excites Helmut Marko the most.

“It’s a great pleasure and enjoyment to work with Max, but Max won’t drive forever,” Marko told the Inside Line podcast.

“Especially not as long as Alonso or Hamilton are doing. And the junior team prospect is to find new talents. And we are not looking for a new Max. We’re looking for a new champion. I think the next one which looks really promising is Arvid Lindblad.”

When will Lindblad make it into F1?

After securing enough super licence points, he will likely be given a number of practice outings throughout the year.

This will be alongside his Formula 2 campaign with Campos.

Provided he delivers on track, an F1 debut in 2026 looks inevitable.

Tsunoda might decide he wants to finally leave the Red Bull family after missing out on a promotion to the main team.

Or Red Bull might feel that they no longer need Tsunoda’s experience in the team.

If they do, and Hadjar struggles, Lindblad might still get a chance.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

