Warning for Adrian Newey’s success could ironically help to tempt Max Verstappen

Adrian Newey might not get off to a flying start at Aston Martin, but that could help a pursuit of Max Verstappen, it has been claimed.

Newey begins work as Aston Martin’s chief technical partner and a shareholder next month, a move which could give them the edge when the 2026 rules begin.

However, the team have been warned that his progress might be slow - yet it could enable them to snare Verstappen at a later date.

“There is the hint that [the new regulations] will come down to engine formula, like it did in 2014, so his good work could be hidden by how well Honda are doing,” Connor McDonagh told the Crash F1 podcast.

“In 2014 with Red Bull, they had a good chassis which he designed. “But the power unit from Renault was awful so Mercedes dominated.

"Aston Martin’s chances will come down to the power unit.

“Obviously, Newey’s magic will come into effect with the chassis regulations but it will take time."

Max Verstappen to Aston Martin in 2027?

“Newey starts in March but teams could start work from January so he is a couple of months behind," Connor McDonagh added.

“It’s interesting to see how long it takes. I’d be shocked if Aston Martin were the team to beat in 2026.

“It might take a couple of years but that may tie in better for Max Verstappen.

“He could get to 2026 and see ‘is it Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin or Red Bull?’

“He can then decide which team to join.

“It also depends how patient Lawrence Stroll is. He has invested so much with the new factory and all the big signings.

“He will expect it to come good eventually. But will it? There are no guarantees in F1.”

Aston Martin denied a Daily Mail report that a £1 billion offer had been prepped to recruit Verstappen from Red Bull.

Verstappen’s future continues to be debated because of the new 2026 regulations.

Those fresh rules mean any team could burst out of the gates with the fastest car which could keep them in front for a generation.

Aston Martin hope that Newey’s genius can create the quickest F1 car on the grid for 2026 and beyond, which could in turn attract the top drivers.

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until 2028.