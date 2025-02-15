Warning for Adrian Newey’s success could ironically help to tempt Max Verstappen

"It might take a couple of years but that may tie in better for Verstappen"

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Adrian Newey might not get off to a flying start at Aston Martin, but that could help a pursuit of Max Verstappen, it has been claimed.

Newey begins work as Aston Martin’s chief technical partner and a shareholder next month, a move which could give them the edge when the 2026 rules begin.

However, the team have been warned that his progress might be slow - yet it could enable them to snare Verstappen at a later date.

DOWNLOAD CRASH F1 PODCAST HERE

“There is the hint that [the new regulations] will come down to engine formula, like it did in 2014, so his good work could be hidden by how well Honda are doing,” Connor McDonagh told the Crash F1 podcast.

“In 2014 with Red Bull, they had a good chassis which he designed. “But the power unit from Renault was awful so Mercedes dominated.

"Aston Martin’s chances will come down to the power unit.

“Obviously, Newey’s magic will come into effect with the chassis regulations but it will take time."

Max Verstappen to Aston Martin in 2027?

“Newey starts in March but teams could start work from January so he is a couple of months behind," Connor McDonagh added.

“It’s interesting to see how long it takes. I’d be shocked if Aston Martin were the team to beat in 2026.

“It might take a couple of years but that may tie in better for Max Verstappen.

“He could get to 2026 and see ‘is it Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin or Red Bull?’

“He can then decide which team to join.

“It also depends how patient Lawrence Stroll is. He has invested so much with the new factory and all the big signings.

“He will expect it to come good eventually. But will it? There are no guarantees in F1.”

Aston Martin denied a Daily Mail report that a £1 billion offer had been prepped to recruit Verstappen from Red Bull.

Verstappen’s future continues to be debated because of the new 2026 regulations.

Those fresh rules mean any team could burst out of the gates with the fastest car which could keep them in front for a generation.

Aston Martin hope that Newey’s genius can create the quickest F1 car on the grid for 2026 and beyond, which could in turn attract the top drivers.

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until 2028.

Warning for Adrian Newey’s success could ironically help to tempt Max Verstappen
James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
23m ago
Alarm bells? Pecco Bagnaia makes stark admission about Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
23m ago
Warning for Adrian Newey’s success could ironically help to tempt Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
2h ago
Game-changing new strength of Yamaha spotted in Buriram
F1 News
2h ago
Aston Martin told to address Lance Stroll “question mark” amid $1bn deal rumour
Lance Stroll
MotoGP News
4h ago
Ducati “family” claim about Marc Marquez settling-in process
Marc Marquez

More News

F1 News
4h ago
F1 legend notes Lewis Hamilton’s “shock” after George Russell “prioritised” by Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
MotoGP News
6h ago
Aprilia stalwart tells Jorge Martin what to expect when he’s back
Lorenzo Savadori
F1 News
6h ago
Fred Vasseur’s “no-nonsense” approach praised ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari season
Frederic Vasseur
MotoGP News
8h ago
Alex Marquez MotoGP test race sim issue hints at closer Marc Marquez gap
Aleix Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Buriram test
F1 News
8h ago
Question mark over Lewis Hamilton’s sim work and testing commitment shot down
Lewis Hamilton