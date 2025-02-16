High-profile Red Bull mechanic casts verdict on Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Red Bull F1 mechanic Calum Nicholas sees Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari as “really exciting” and that the seven-time world champion should be “fired up” at his new team.

Hamilton's move to Ferrari is the major talking point heading into the 2025 F1 season.

Over the past few weeks, Hamilton has started life at Ferrari with a first trip to Maranello.

After meeting his new team at the Maranello headquarters, Hamilton drove a Ferrari F1 car for the first time.

Two subsequent tests in Barcelona followed as Ferrari now gear up for the launch of their 2025 F1 challenger next week.

Hamilton is expected to get one more outing on track before pre-season testing in Bahrain, which kicks off at the end of the month.

Hamilton and Leclerc will work “well together”

Nicholas has been at Red Bull for 10 years, with his current role centred around the power unit.

He has also been integral to Red Bull’s run of world-record pit stops over the years.

Speaking on TalkSport as part of a press tour promoting his new book ‘Life in the Pit Lane’, Nicholas was asked about Hamilton - and how the 40-year-old will fare in 2025.

“It’s really exciting,” Nicholas replied. “I think if you’re going to get the best out of Lewis, it’s going to be when he’s fired up like a new opportunity like this at Ferrari.

“I think we’re all aware it clearly means a great deal to him. Ferrari, with its history and passion, is something that a lot of drivers want to have as a part of their careers.

“It will be really exciting. I think he and Charles Leclerc will work really well together. I think from the limited interaction I have with Charles, he seemed like the kind of guy who’s always going to want to learn from someone with sort of the experience of Lewis and I think Lewis will take great pleasure of taking the team back to glory.”

Nicholas and Red Bull will be hoping to continue their streak of world titles in 2025.

Max Verstappen has won the last four consecutive drivers' titles, stretching back to 2021.