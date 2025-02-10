Jacques Villeneuve lands new role in F1

Jacques Villeneuve reunites with Williams 27 years after winning the F1 world title with them.

Jacques Villeneuve will rejoin Williams in an ambassadorial role for the 2025 F1 season.

The 53-year-old Canadian is returning to the Williams team with whom he won the world championship in 1997. He remains the British outfit’s most recent drivers’ world champion.

Since retirement, Villeneuve has regularly visited the F1 paddock in various punditry and broadcasting roles. Last year he made guest appearances for Sky Sports F1.

Villeneuve joins 2009 world champion and former Williams driver Jenson Button, and Jamie Chadwick as the team’s official ambassadors for 2025.

“Williams has been a crucial part of my life, filled with fond memories. I am ecstatic to be part of the family again, and to help celebrate the team’s heritage while supporting its future,” Villeneuve said.

Button, who continues in the role, commented: “Williams gave me my first shot in Formula 1, and it’s incredible to be celebrating 25 years since that debut this year. Being an ambassador for this team is a privilege, and I’m excited to continue contributing to its legacy and future.”

Three-time W Series champion and Indy NXT race winner Chadwick, who has been part of the Williams family since 2019, said: “Williams has been a huge part of my career and journey in motorsport over the last four years. I’m proud to continue representing the team in 2025, challenging myself to keep developing as a driver and helping to mentor the next generation of racers coming through F1 Academy.”

Williams team principal James Vowles added: “It’s a privilege to have Jenson, Jacques and Jamie with the team for 2025. Together they are the perfect representation of this iconic team: the history we have made, our proud tradition of investing in future champions and opening up access to motorsport, and our ambition and determination to make history again.

“Jenson and Jacques made their F1 debuts with Williams and went on to become World Champions, while Jamie has broken boundaries for women in motorsport as a Williams Racing driver and mentor to Lia. We are delighted to have them as part of the next chapter in Williams’ story.”

Williams finished ninth in the 2024 F1 constructors' championship.

Carlos Sainz has joined the team from Ferrari, bolstering their driver line-up alongside Alex Albon

