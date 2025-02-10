Red Bull plug $150m sponsorship hole with rival crypto firm

Red Bull secures fresh sponsorship with crypto firm ahead of F1 2025.

It's bye bye Bybit, hello Gate.io for Red Bull

The Red Bull F1 team have confirmed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with cryptocurrency firm Gate.io. 

Red Bull had been seeking a replacement to fill the sponsorship void left by Bybit, a deal which concluded at the end of last year.

That has now been filled by rival cryptocurrency firm Gate.io ahead of the upcoming 2025 campaign.

Red Bull’s three-year deal with Bybit was reported to be worth $150million.

Gate.io's branding will feature on Red Bull’s 2025 challenger - the RB21 - as well as team kit and driver and pit crew race suits. It will also adorn Max Verstappen’s helmet.

Red Bull says the collaboration marks a “major milestone in uniting two industry leaders, both recognised for their relentless pursuit of performance, innovation and cutting-edge technology”.

Gate.io was founded in 2013, making it one of the world’s earliest and most established cryptocurrency agencies.

The firm continues to “push the boundaries of blockchain infrastructure, optimising speed, security, and scalability to support the next generation of crypto-exchange technology”, say Red Bull.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “We are very excited to welcome Gate.io to the Team. Gate.io are a brand that very much share Oracle Red Bull Racing’s passion to exist at the forefront of technological innovation.

“Together, we look forward to building a more immersive and unique connection with the Team for fans around the world and to working with a like-minded partner that isn’t afraid to disrupt the status quo.”

Dr. Lin Han, founder and CEO of Gate.io, added: "At Gate.io, we believe that innovation and performance go hand in hand—whether in blockchain or on the racetrack. Just as Oracle Red Bull Racing pushes the limits of engineering, we are continuously advancing blockchain technology to bring greater transparency, speed, and efficiency to digital finance.

“This partnership comes at a time when blockchain is moving beyond finance, and we're excited to explore new ways it can intersect with global industries like motorsport."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

