Revealed: The key design decision Ferrari have made for Lewis Hamilton’s car

Ferrari will reportedly change their front suspension design with their new 2025 F1 car, Lewis Hamilton's first for the team.

The SF-25 will feature a reconfigured pull-rod suspension at the front in an aerodynamic switch influenced by new chassis technical director Loic Serra, according to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Ferrari’s design shift aims to increase energy on the tyres to boost maximum performance over a single lap, something which was a weakness of the SF-24.

It is hoped slippage and subsequent tyre degradation can be limited, along with other packaging and aerodynamic performance advantages.

Ferrari plot tweaks to Lewis Hamilton car

La Gazzetta’s report adds that Ferrari’s 2025 challenger will include “further innovations to the floor and the design of the bellies” to optimise aerodynamic flow.

If confirmed, Ferrari will join Red Bull, McLaren, RB and Sauber in running pull-rod front suspension, with the other teams favouring push-rod.

Technical partner Haas have decided against taking Ferrari’s new front suspension design and will instead continue to use the 2024 pushrod version.

Speaking in December, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur revealed his side’s 2025 car will retain “less than one percent” of the parts that existed on its predecessor.

“Sometimes you don’t realise you’re taking risks until afterward,” Vasseur said.

“The car will be completely new; I think we’ll have less than 1 per cent of the parts in common with the 2024 car. It’s a different project, but the same applies to everyone.”

Ferrari hopes the SF-25 will help the team deliver a first F1 world championship since 2008.

The Scuderia fell 14 points shy of winning the constructors’ title last year, with McLaren narrowly beating them to the crown.

Ferrari have been boosted by the marque signing of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who partners Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton is hoping his bombshell switch from Mercedes to F1's most famous team can help him secure a record-breaking eighth world title.

The SF-25 will be unveiled on 19 February, with Hamilton and Leclerc expected to complete an initial shakedown run at Fiorano on the same day.