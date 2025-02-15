Liam Lawson warned “there’ll be no hiding” at Red Bull as 2025 target outlined

Former F1 driver Anthony Davidson has warned Liam Lawson that there will be “no hiding” alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025.

Red Bull chose Lawson as Sergio Perez’s for the upcoming season.

While Lawson failed to out-qualify Yuki Tsunoda during his six-race stint with RB in 2024, Red Bull were impressed by how quickly he got up to speed and his willingness to race hard on the track.

Lawson will face Verstappen in 2025, who is looking to win his fifth consecutive F1 drivers’ title.

Assessing Lawson ahead of his first full season in F1, Davidson believes Lawson’s main goal should be to score enough points to help Red Bull fight for the constructors’ title - something Perez could not do in his final year with the team.

“With only 11 Grands Prix under his belt, Liam Lawson steps into the hot seat alongside one of the best F1 drivers the world has ever seen, Max Verstappen, without question making it a career-defining moment,” Davidson said via the Sky Sports F1 website.

“His brief is simple: bring home championship points on a regular basis in order to help Red Bull fight for the Constructors’ Championship. There’ll be no hiding, and the pressure will be immense for him, but so far he’s clearly impressed the right people, whose opinions matter.

“It will be one of the highlights for me, seeing how he gets on this year at the sharp end of the grid.”

Improvement needed for Red Bull in 2025

Even though Verstappen was able to clinch his fourth drivers’ title with two races to go, Red Bull ended the season as the third-fastest team.

Verstappen won 7 of the opening 10 races in 2024 but won just two of the subsequent 14.

Red Bull struggled with their in-season development, and the RB20's handling characteristics made it incredibly difficult for both drivers, even Verstappen.

Red Bull managed to turn things around for Singapore onwards, allowing Verstappen to take wins in Brazil and Qatar.

However, his Brazil win was due to brilliance in changeable conditions, while in Qatar, a penalty for Lando Norris allowed him to have a comfortable end to the race.

Without Adrian Newey, 2025 will be a true test of Red Bull’s design team as they look to prove to Verstappen that they can still produce outstanding F1 cars.