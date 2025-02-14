Audi overlooked Sebastian Vettel as wild F1 comeback rumour surfaces

Sebastian Vettel is reportedly open to a return to F1.

Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel isn’t “completely finished” with F1 as rumours swirl over a possible comeback.

Vettel called time on his F1 career at the end of 2022 following two lacklustre seasons at Aston Martin.

Since then, a return to F1 hasn’t seriously been on the cards for Vettel, even if his name was in the mix to join Mercedes following Lewis Hamilton's shock news that he would be joining Ferrari in 2025.

According to F1-Insider, Vettel hasn’t turned his back on F1 entirely, and believes he’s still “fit enough”.

The German would be the third-oldest driver on the F1 grid at 37, only behind

Fernando Alonso (43) and Lewis Hamilton (40).

Audi overlook Vettel

One recurring link has been Vettel to the Audi project.

Audi wanted a German driver to spearhead their driver line-up from 2026, so Vettel seemed the obvious choice if he wanted to return to F1.

According to the report, former Audi boss Andreas Seidl spoke with Vettel, but ultimately preferred Carlos Sainz.

However, Sainz wasn’t interested, with Sauber opting to sign Nico Hulkenberg as their lead driver.

New Audi boss Mattia Binotto didn’t seem to consider Vettel for the second seat, with Valtteri Bottas and Gabriel Bortoleto their options.

F2 champion Bortoleto got the nod over Bottas, with Audi favouring youth.

Marko against Red Bull return for Vettel

A potential return to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen was mooted on a number of occasions.

Helmut Marko was against the idea, insisting that he wanted to “protect” Vettel from going up against F1’s leading driver.

He told F1-Insider: “Sebastian would have liked to ride next to Max Verstappen with us. But that wouldn’t have made sense, even to protect him. Max would have clearly beaten him and damaged Sebastian’s reputation. I couldn’t and didn’t want to allow that.”

For Vettel, his attention will turn to the upcoming Race of Champions, where he will race alongside Mick Schumacher

Audi overlooked Sebastian Vettel as wild F1 comeback rumour surfaces
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
9m ago
Confident Oscar Piastri lays out intentions with bold F1 title claim
Oscar Piastri celebrates his win in Baku
F1 News
39m ago
Audi overlooked Sebastian Vettel as wild F1 comeback rumour surfaces
Sebastian Vettel
MotoGP News
46m ago
Ducati says its 2025 MotoGP rivals “are not to be undervalued”
Davide Tardozzi, Ducati Corse, MotoGP 2024
F1 News
1h ago
Williams reveal 2025 F1 car in special one-off livery
Williams new 2025 F1 car
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez reveals “biggest surprise” of 2025 MotoGP testing
Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Rins identifies biggest Yamaha improvement
Alex Rins, Buriram MotoGP Test
F1 News
3h ago
F1 75 Live explained: What is Formula 1's launch event at The O2 in London?
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
KTM 'salad box' and Aprilia 'rabbit ears' among tech innovations in Buriram
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
3h ago
Explained: Ducati engine decision has knock-on effect for Fabio di Giannantonio
Fabio di Giannantonio, Sepang MotoGP Test
MotoGP Feature
17h ago
Ducati rivals should fear what’s next for Marc Marquez after engine drama
Marc Marquez