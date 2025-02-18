F1's most at-risk driver? Jack Doohan bluntly replies to Franco Colapinto rumour

“I’ve been told he’s a reserve driver…”

Jack Doohan, Alpine F1 Team, 2024 Abu Dhabi F1
Jack Doohan, Alpine F1 Team, 2024 Abu Dhabi F1
Formula 1 rookie Jack Doohan says he is “definitely not” being undermined by Franco Colapinto being installed as an Alpine reserve driver amid rumours over his future.

Doohan - son of five-time 500cc world champion Mick Doohan - will make his full-time F1 debut in 2025 with Alpine having competed in last year’s Abu Dhabi GP with the team, in which he was 15th.

Over the winter, however, his place at the team has been rumoured to be under threat, with reports suggesting that he has only a handful of races in 2025 to prove himself before being replaced by Colapinto.

Argentina racer Colapinto, who contested nine grands prix in 2024 with Williams and bagged two top 10 results, signed a multi-year reserve deal with Alpine in January.

This has only fuelled speculation that Doohan’s place at the team is under threat.

Is Jack Doohan's F1 seat at-risk?

Asked on Tuesday ahead of the F1 75 launch event what he has been told about Colapinto’s role and if that is putting pressure on him, Doohan replied: “I’ve been told he’s a reserve driver.

“I think, regardless, you are one of 20 Formula 1 drivers in the world, and I know when I was a go-karter, in Formula 3, Formula 2 I would do anything to be in Formula 1 and sacrifice everything.

“So, I don’t think necessarily someone inside the team, outside the team… someone performing well is always going to put pressure on your shoulders because you’re in such a cut-throat sport that whatever pressure there may be I look forward to enjoying that, embracing it, and just enjoying my Formula 1 season.”

When pressed further on this, Doohan said when asked if he felt undermined by Colapinto’s position: “Is that a question? I was a 21-year-old reserve driver last year with a long-term contract.

“But, no, I don’t. Maybe I should. I don’t really understand the question. But, definitely not.”

Alpine shut down any further questions to Doohan on the subject of Colapinto during its media debrief on Tuesday afternoon in London. 

F1's most at-risk driver? Blunt reply to Franco Colapinto axe question
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

