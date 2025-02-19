Gordon Ramsay delivers foul-mouthed response to FIA’s controversial swearing rules

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay delivered a trademark response when asked about the FIA’s controversial swearing clampdown ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

Ramsay, who is known for regularly using expletives during his incredible career as a chef, was one of the celebrities present at F1’s 2025 season launch - F1 75 Live - on Tuesday night.

During the show, presenter Jack Whitehall asked Ramsay about the FIA’s stricter swearing rules for the upcoming F1 season.

Ramsay responded appropriately, swearing at the end of his answer before his mic was cut off.

“Listen, I think it’s an industry language,” Ramsay said.

"The fact that these athletes are pushing themselves to the extreme.

“So sometimes if it comes out, let them be real. Let it go, come on! They’re risking their life every time.

“They’re traveling over 200 miles an hour. So if the sh** hits the fan…”

Amusingly, Ramsay sat on the same table as F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Still, his response went down well with the crowd, particularly as fans booed the FIA when their logo was shown on screen briefly during the evening.

FIA impose stricter rules

The FIA have already imposed their stricter guidelines for swearing.

World Rally Championship star Adrien Fourmaux was fined for using an expletive during a TV interview.

He was fined €10,000 after using the F-word.

Fourmaux said: “I had a clean stage, the ruts are really tricky. I think it will be difficult to do a good time. There is a lot of sweeping in the beginning. We f***ed up yesterday.”

The FIA’s guidelines were adjusted after president Mohammed Ben Sulayem

raised concerns over drivers speaking like “rappers”.

Max Verstappen was hit with community service after swearing during a press conference in Singapore.

Charles Leclerc was also fined for swearing in Mexico City GP presser.