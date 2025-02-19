Lewis Hamilton shares feeling of driving with Ferrari F1 engine for first time

Lewis Hamilton says his first experience of a Ferrari Formula 1 challenger was “nothing like the cars I’ve had before” and is “unique in its own”.

The seven-time world champion joins the Scuderia for the 2025 campaign having been a Mercedes driver since 2013, winning six of his seven world titles with the team.

Hamilton is on track at Fiorano on Wednesday 19 February for a shakedown of the SF-25, but got his first taste of Ferrari machinery in January when he drove the 2024 car.

In a video released by the Italian team documenting those first days, Hamilton offered an intriguing comparison between the Ferrari and his previous F1 machinery - all of them powered by Mercedes engines.

“I’d been waiting for such a long time for it, so firing the car up it was like a new, uncharted journey,” he said of his first drive of the Ferrari F1 car at Fiorano.

“It’s the most exciting thing that’s happened to me in as long as I can remember.

“I knew that obviously there is the tifosi on the bridge, and I was like ‘where’s the bridge, what bridge are they talking about?’

“And I finally got down to Turn 1 and could see them. So, that was amazing to see.

"And ultimately I think I just wanted to keep it on track. It’s nothing like the car that I’ve had before, of the last 10, 12, 17 years.

“It’s unique in its own. And to feel the vibration of a Ferrari engine for the first time, that’s what I think ultimately put the biggest smile on my face.”

Lewis Hamilton reacts to first Ferrari days

Hamilton added that he’d thought he’d “had all of my firsts” in life before his maiden drive in the Ferrari and likened it to his first laps of grand prix machinery ever.

“I’m really conscious of the fact there are only a handful of special first times in life: the first kiss, the first date, the first time at school, the first time in a job,” Hamilton explained.

“I honestly thought I’d had all of my firsts and nothing was ever going to be new again.

“And being that I’ve raced for so long, even I’m surprised at just how much I love what I do.

“And it just felt so new. I remember putting my suit on, getting into the cockpit and just the excitement that I had was very reminiscent maybe of the first time I got into a Formula 1 car when I was 21 years old. So, 20 years ago.

“But this time was different because I’ve always imagined what it would be like to be sitting the cockpit surrounded by red.”

Lewis Hamilton on meeting Ferrari staff

The Briton also noted that the scale of the Ferrari operation was something he didn’t appreciate until he made his first visit to the factory last month.

“The build-up to this day has been months and months and months, like honestly the longest period waiting to start this week,” he said.

“But every day has just been so new and exciting. Meeting the team I was blown away just by the reception and the passion of the people.

“I’ve been at the races for so many years and you see a small part of Ferrari. You see the race team, but naturally you know there is a big team behind them.

“But when you actually get there and see them, it’s so vast and to see a small team of 100 people of whatever it is on a race weekend and the passion they have, to then see the thousands in the background working on the car, it’s elevated so much more.”