Charles Leclerc highlights key Lewis Hamilton similarity after early Ferrari tests

Charles Leclerc has highlighted a key similarity with Lewis Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc has revealed that his and Lewis Hamilton’s driving style is “very similar” after some early tests ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

Leclerc and Hamilton tested Ferrari’s 2025 F1 car for the first time on Thursday at Fiorano.

Prior to this, Ferrari conducted extensive testing in Ferrari’s 2023 car, with a view to get Hamilton up to speed with his new team.

Both drivers also got to drive the 2024 car, which finished second in the constructors’ championship behind McLaren, in a Pirelli tyre test in Barcelona.

While it's the Leclerc-Hamilton partnership is still in its early stages, the Monegasque has spotted an important similarity.

Leclerc feels they have a similar driving style, which means they will “need similar things from the car”.

This wasn’t necessarily the case alongside Carlos Sainz, who struggled with the 2022 car’s oversteery nature, which challenged Max Verstappen in the first part of the year.

Speaking to media, including Crash.net, Leclerc was asked about any similarities or differences with Hamilton. 

“Something I noticed is that we have a very similar driving style which is a really good thing,” Leclerc explained. “I am pretty sure we will need similar things from the car, or at least this is my initial feeling.

“It is still to be confirmed as we haven’t driven that much together but the little I have seen we tend to drive quite similarly.

“The things we’ll do differently, probably the dress code, we dress very, very differently, but to each their own way of expressing themselves in fashion.

“Obviously, Lewis is super involved in that, I’m a bit less involved in that, but maybe in that we are different.”

Can Ferrari end their title drought in 2025?

Ferrari’s F1 title drought stretches back to 2008, when they last won the constructors’ title.

Since then, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel failed to bring the drivers’ title home.

For Leclerc, while he’s been at Ferrari since 2019, they’ve failed to give him a car capable of mounting a credible title challenge throughout an entire season.

The mood in the camp at Ferrari following Hamilton’s arrival appears to be high, though, with Leclerc saying it’s the “best team mentality” he’s seen since being at Maranello.

Ferrari are expected to be in contention for the title in 2025, but will face stern competition from McLaren, which ended last year as the fastest team.

Red Bull will still fancy their chances as Max Verstappen looks to win a fifth consecutive title. 

