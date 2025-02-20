Fernando Alonso responds to Adrian Newey v Lewis Hamilton impact question

Fernando Alonso downplayed Lewis Hamilton’s potential impact at Ferrari, pointing out that the new Aston Martin signing Adrian Newey “will always have more impact than any driver”.

Hamilton’s move from Mercedes to Ferrari and Newey’s switch to Aston Martin dominated the headlines throughout last year away from the track.

The seven-time world champion has been busy with his new team, testing the Ferrari SF-25 at Fiorano on Wednesday afternoon.

Newey will begin work at Aston Martin at the start of March as he spearheads their design team ahead of the new rules in 2026.

In an interview with Spanish publication AS, he was asked whether Newey at Aston Martin or Hamilton at Ferrari would have a greater impact.

Alonso was clear in his response, stating: “Adrian Newey will always have more impact than any driver. The drivers come and go, the 20 who are here try to drive well and we have achieved things until we reach F1.

“I don’t know what Hamilton is going to contribute or add to Ferrari, surely it will be less than what a designer can contribute.”

Hamilton “suffered” against Russell

Alonso and Hamilton’s F1 rivalry stretches back to 2007, when they were teammates at McLaren.

After just one chaotic year together, Alonso left the team for a return to Renault.

There’s not much love lost between the pair, with Alonso hitting out at Hamilton when they collided on the opening lap of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix.

Alonso claimed that Hamilton can only drive at the front of the grid with an angry message over team radio.

The two-time world champion later questioned how Hamilton won his titles, suggesting that, unlike Max Verstappen, he only had to beat his teammates.

Hamilton responded with a cryptic social media message, posting a picture of himself on the podium alongside Alonso in 2007.

Assessing Hamilton at Ferrari, Alonso said: “Hard to know, when I arrived at Aston it was a different organization; in Alpine I felt comfortable with many people from the Renault era and in Aston it was the new one in everything, but in the first race we were very fast. It’s more about adapting to the car than anything else.

“Hamilton has to see how to drive that car, Leclerc has more experience. Lewis also suffered a little with Russell last year so he also has to gain confidence, but we know the quality he has and since he has a good car he will be a sure candidate.”