FIA boss drops shock V10 engine revival hint

In a surprise statement, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has backed the return of V10 engines in F1.

Fans have longed for the revival of more powerful, better-sounding F1 engines since the start of 2014.

2014 saw the introduction of V6 turbo engines, which were widely criticised due to their cost, complexity, and lack of noise.

While advancements have been made to improve the noise, many fans still miss the roaring engines of the mid-2000s.

This is a positive statement from Ben Sulayem, who referenced the F1 75 Live launch event.

The FIA were booed at The O2 when their logo was briefly shown in the arena.

A potential return of V10s in F1 would certainly win many fans back over as they grow frustrated with the FIA’s new swearing clampdown and other issues.

Ben Sulayem wrote on his Instagram account: “This week’s F1 launch in London has triggered a lot of positive discussion on the future of the sport. While we look forward to the introduction of the 2026 regulations on chassis and power unit, we must also lead the way on future technological motorsport trends.

“We should consider a range of directions including the roaring sound of the V10 running on sustainable fuel. Whichever direction is chosen, we must support the team and manufacturers in ensuring cost control on R&D expenditure.

“Delivering for our members and fans will always be at the heart of all we do alongside important work to make the sport safer and more sustainable for decades to come, ensuring future generations can enjoy F1.”

FIA’s swearing ban irks drivers and fans

The FIA have adopted stricter guidelines to clampdown on swearing in the motorsport series that they govern.

A rally driver has already been fined for swearing during a TV interview.

This comes after Ben Sulaymen expressed frustration with how many times F1 drivers used the “F-word”, likening them to rappers.

Max Verstappen was handed community service after swearing during a press conference during the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen then refused to talk to the media properly during FIA press conferences for the rest of the weekend in protest.

Charles Leclerc was also fined for using an expletive in Mexico later that year.