F1 fan who cut down tree to see Lewis Hamilton drive Ferrari is punished

A fan who cut down a tree to get a better view of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc drive Ferrari’s new F1 car has been fined.

Leclerc and Hamilton took turns completing laps of Ferrari’s Fiorano test track to debut the team’s 2025 challenger, the SF-25, on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of adoring Tifosi fans lined the perimeter of the circuit to catch a glimpse of their heroes behind the wheel of the car Ferrari hopes can propel them back to title glory after a 17-year winless drought.

A group of diehard fans who flocked to Fiorano turned up with electric saws and were spotted cutting down trees to get a better view of the track.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari supporter is in trouble

Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Police of Fiorano Modanse will fine an individual who was filmed cutting down a tree, an act which received a huge cheer from fellow onlookers.

At this stage, it is not known how large the fine will be for the individual who police have successfully identified.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, with the fans labelled as “idiots” by users on X (formerly Twitter).

“I must be getting old and soft. But cutting down a tree doesn't register as something to cheer for anymore. I hope they planted 10 in its place somewhere else,” wrote one user.

Another said: “Wow can’t believe they would do this.”

There is huge excitement surrounding Ferrari this year, particularly following the arrival of seven-time world champion Hamilton.

Hamilton decided to leave Mercedes after 12 years in order to complete a blockbuster switch and link up with F1’s most iconic team.

The 40-year-old Briton is seeking to win a record-breaking eighth world title with Ferrari.

"From seeing the passion, everything under one roof, which I've never experienced before, this team has absolutely every ingredient to win,” Hamilton told media including Crash.net.

"But we're also aware we have to continue to work. We have to improve and elevate everywhere - not everywhere but in certain areas, and I have no doubt that we can do that."