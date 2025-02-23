Aston Martin reveal ‘evolutionary’ 2025 F1 car ahead of track debut

Aston Martin have unveiled their 2025 F1 car, the AMR25, ahead of its first track outing in Bahrain.

The AMR25 has been described as an “evolution” of its predecessor and features “large aero surface changes” compared to the AMR24, with the biggest alterations made to the front and rear wings, sidepods, engine cover and floor.

Aston Martin say the changes are aimed at making the car “more driveable and improving overall driver confidence”, something Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll both struggled with in 2024.

The Silverstone-based squad’s new challenger will hit the track for the first time for a filming day at the Bahrain International Circuit on Monday, two days before official pre-season testing begins.

“I’m excited to get this season started and see the AMR25 hit the track tomorrow in Bahrain,” Aston Martin team principal and CEO Andy Cowell said.

“It’s the culmination of tremendous hard work and dedication at the AMR Technology Campus. We are all inspired by the DNA of Aston Martin and we have a relentless pursuit of excellence, both on and off the track."

New Aston Martin to be 'more benign and predictable'

The AMR25 features big aero changes

“For this year’s car we’ve really taken on board the lessons and feedback from last season," Cowell continued. "We’ve focused on creating a more driveable car for Lance and Fernando and we’ve pushed hard to make it more benign.

“We expect it to be a tight and competitive field from the get-go in Australia, so we know it won’t be easy. Our aims are realistic with a view to how we can continually improve in all areas, especially as we, like all teams, approach a vital shake-up of the regulations in 2026.”

Aston Martin finished a distant fifth place in the constructors’ championship last term but were unable to replicate their podium heroics from 2023 and scored less than half of the points of the year before.

“We learnt a lot in 2024 and the team have been using that as a driving force as we head into this season with the AMR25,” Alonso said.

“The competition is going to be very tight this year in the last year of the of the current regulations, but I know the team have been working hard at the AMRTC to make sure we are ready.

“I’m excited to get back on track; I am ready to help this team get stronger and continue this journey with Aston Martin Aramco.”

Teammate Stroll added: “Everyone at the AMRTC has put in a lot of work over the winter to improve for 2025. As a team, we all want to perform well and we will continue to learn over the course of the year.

“What we are building here is such an exciting project with great tools and talented people, and 2025 is a key year for us to make progress. I’m looking forward to the season ahead and getting back in the cockpit, starting with pre-season testing in Bahrain.”