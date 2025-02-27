Lewis Hamilton delivers classy response to Eddie Jordan Ferrari “suicidal” criticism

Lewis Hamilton has responded to criticism he’s received from the likes of Eddie Jordan following his switch to Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season.

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari has dominated the sporting headlines over the past 12 months, bringing together F1’s most successful driver and team.

Unsurprisingly, not everyone has been positive about Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari.

Back in December, Jordan - who previously owned the Jordan Grand Prix F1 team - said it was a “suicidal” decision by Ferrari to replace Carlos Sainz with Hamilton.

Jordan felt that signing Hamilton disrupted the harmony in the team between Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

The Irishman also questioned Hamilton’s form during his final year with Mercedes, given that 2024 was the most disappointing campaign of his career.

In a subsequent podcast, Jordan appeared to backtrack on his criticism of Ferrari’s decision to sign him.

Jordan conceded that he’s “warmed to the idea” after seeing Hamilton’s iconic photographs at Maranello and how the first few weeks were presented to the sporting world.

Lewis Hamilton ‘welcomes the negativity’

Hamilton responded to criticism in a recent interview with TIME.

The 40-year-old said that he “welcomed the negativity” and that his performances on-track will do the talking.

“I’ve always welcomed the negativity,” Hamilton said.

“I never, ever reply to any of the older, ultimately, white men who have commented on my career and what they think I should be doing.

"How you show up, how you present yourself, how you perform slowly dispels that.”

Hamilton’s comment about “older white men” refers to criticism and comments he’s received from the likes of Bernie Ecclestone and Sir Jackie Stewart over the years.

Stewart questioned Hamilton’s “hunger” prior to his victory at the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Stewart said to BILD: “Lewis no longer has that hunger. Because of that and because the car is no longer quite as powerful, he has serious problems.”

Ecclestone, who formerly ran F1, has been a vocal critic of Hamilton.

Ecclestone criticised Hamilton for spending too much time on activities other than F1, such as music and fashion.

The 95-year-old also questioned Hamilton’s “motivation” and suggested he would have many “enemies” at Ferrari because it was Leclerc’s team.