"Encouraging sign" for Lewis Hamilton highlighted by F1 pundit during Bahrain test

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok believes Lewis Hamilton should be encouraged by how he’s been able to drive this year’s Ferrari in pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Hamilton set the pace in the morning session on day two in Bahrain.

The 40-year-old’s 1m29.379s was the fastest time of the test up until that point, putting him 0.4s clear of former teammate George Russell.

Hamilton appeared more comfortable in the SF-25 than on day one, with fewer oversteer moments.

Chandhok, who was observing from the commentary box, noticed how Hamilton was able to manipulate the car on the corner entry.

During his final years with Mercedes, Hamilton was often seen struggling with how the car was handling, especially at low-speed corners.

Speaking during F1’s testing coverage, Chandhok said: “Today it certainly looked like, it felt like, Hamilton had a car underneath him which he could turn and manipulate on corner entry [in a way] that Hamilton wants and I think that’s an encouraging sign for him, and for his legion of fans out there who really want him to succeed at Ferrari.”

Hamilton “more comfortable” in the Ferrari

Ferrari appear to be finding improvements as testing continues.

Hamilton will have four more hours in the car on day three before attention turns to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Even during his poor run of form at Mercedes in 2024, Hamilton proved he was one of the best over a race distance.

Being more comfortable in the Ferrari should allow Hamilton to extract his best more often, especially in qualifying, where you need to be on the edge.

F1 tech expert Sam Collins highlighted how Hamilton has improved on his lap times from last year.

While the conditions are completely different and the cars have evolved over the past 12 months, Collins feels it “signifies him being more comfortable in the Ferrari”.

Plus, it’s likely Hamilton will better that lap time on the final day of testing.

“Lewis Hamilton has improved on his laps [from] last year,” Collins explained during day two of testing “GeorgeRussell’s lap times are about blow for blow with his best laps in testing last year, he hasn’t really improved.”

“However, Hamilton has made a notable step in the Ferrari - which signifies him being more comfortable in the Ferrari and its handling than he was in last year’s Mercedes. Still more testing to come.”