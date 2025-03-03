Damon Hill’s judgement of Lewis Hamilton’s “last chapter” at Ferrari

Damon Hill has broken down the historical context of Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.

Hamilton will race for the first time in a Ferrari in next weekend’s season-opening F1 Australian Grand Prix.

The iconic link-up could yield an all-time record eighth drivers’ championship.

“We’re witnessing the last chapter,” 1996 F1 champion Hill told The Telegraph.

“And he really doesn’t have anything else to prove.

“But let’s say there’s a sliver of a chance he is winning an eighth world title in a Ferrari… that would be like one of those stories that sport every now and then throws up...

“Tiger Woods winning that Masters in 2019 on one leg, or Niki Lauda returning from near death. It would be right up there.

“Can it happen? I don’t think it’s totally impossible.”

Damon Hill warns F1 must remain 'authentic'

Formula 1’s growth in popularity in the United States, partly a result of Netflix’s Drive To Survive series, is a key difference to Hill’s time on the grid.

The relationships between the drivers has also changed.

Although Max Verstappen and Lando Norris clashed last season, they have seemingly patched up their friendship on the evidence of a light-hearted joint press conference during F1 testing.

“Listen, it wasn’t all brilliant back then,” Hill said.

“I used to sit in the grandstands, watch Jackie Stewart go past, and about a minute later someone else would go past. And that would go on for two hours. And it wasn’t televised.

“But from an aesthetic point of view, it was fabulous.

“Most of all it was authentic. Whatever you said about the drivers back then, maybe they were playboys, maybe they lived a debauched life away from the track, they got in their cars and risked their lives.

“So there was a degree of respect for that. And I think, you know, how do you retain that?

“F1 needs to be careful not to go too far down the entertainment route. It’s crept into the radio communication a little bit.

“Things are said just for effect, because they know it’s going to be reported. Because it’s part of the show. Authenticity is so important.

“But yes, I would say I enjoy the sport more now than I have for a long time. The last few years have been great. The driving is of an incredible standard. It’s still got a magic to it.

“It’s still the circus my dad ran away to join, and me maybe.” Hill smiles and shrugs. “I’ve tried living without it, and it just seems to find you again. It’s been in my life since I was born.”

Hill’s comment about the radio communication touched on a topic which is set to remain in the headlines this year.

The FIA’s clampdown on the drivers swearing extends from official press conferences to radio conversations while they are driving.

Many pundits have insisted that the words spoken while driving so fast in the heat of competition should be immune from punishment.

But radio communications are an intriguing part of TV broadcasts which bring the fans closer to the action, and they are here to stay.