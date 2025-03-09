Woeful Aston Martin pace tipped to change Adrian Newey’s focus

A bad start to the 2025 F1 season in Melbourne could swiftly change Adrian Newey’s focus at Aston Martin, it has been predicted.

The new season gets underway with the F1 Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16 but Aston Martin are not expected to be among the front-runners.

In fact, they have been tipped for a shocking start which will immediately force Newey to think twice about prioritising 2026.

“I was going to give Aston Martin the benefit of the doubt,” Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz reported from testing in Bahrain.

“Lance Stroll was ill, his illness made Fernando Alonso go first. Stroll did half of the afternoon, then went home. They were compromised.

“It’s a blank canvas waiting for Newey.”

Stroll was 13th and Alonso was 16th on a drab third day of testing for Aston Martin.

Car design genius Newey has since started his job as Managing Technical Partner.

Aston Martin tipped to be eighth at F1 Australian Grand Prix

Craig Slater added: “I asked [team boss] Andy Cowell if this is a car inherited by a design team no longer in operation.”

Kravitz added: “I spoke to Lawrence Stroll. I congratulated him on becoming a grandfather. I said: ‘The car looks better’...”

Kravitz hinted that the Aston Martin owner’s facial expression made it clear he was not happy with their place in the pecking order.

Aston Martin have been predicted to be the eighth or ninth fastest team at the Australian Grand Prix by Kravitz.

“I am putting them, with Alonso and Stroll on a good day, ahead of Racing Bulls,” he justified.

“I put them eighth but they could be ninth. They have fixed some inconsistencies but they haven’t fixed them all.

“Cowell said that while they are mostly concentrating on 2026, they do have the facility on early gains.

“They could divert the concept team from 2026 to 2025, if Newey feels that he can be of use, and add something to make this year better.

“If they get to Melbourne and they are ninth - dropping from fifth in the constructors’ - I think there will be pressure on Newey to do that.”

Newey only started his new job on March 3 and the intention was always to focus on 2026 and beyond.

F1’s new engine regulations begin next year offering Newey a chance to build a car, under a fresh rule-set, which is the envy of the paddock.

But he has walked into a team whose short-term pace appears to be lacking.

Williams faster than Alpine?

The four fastest teams expected at the F1 Australian Grand Prix are McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull - they order they might finish in is debatable.

Fifth-place is set to be fought over by Williams and Alpine, Kravitz predicted.

“I am going on the Carlos Sainz race run, which was solid. Alex Albon has done a headline time,” he explained.

“The Williams looks a good package. Those two drivers can see it ahead of the Alpine.

“I am going Williams, then Alpine.”

Slater said: “The counter-argument would be that the Albon lap was in and out on very low fuel, and set at a more benign time of day than Pierre Gasly’s lap.

“There is an argument to put Alpine ahead of Williams, which is an achievement given where they were this time last year.

“That car was nowhere - well at the back, and overweight.”

Kravitz said: “You cannot deny that Sainz-Albon - when it comes to Melbourne qualifying - will be more dialled in than Gasly, who will be right up there, and Jack Doohan who is feeling pressure in all areas.

“There is still much more learning to do than some of the other rookies might have.”