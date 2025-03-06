Former F1 steward: ‘No problem’ with Susie Wolff challenging for FIA presidency

Johnny Herbert believes Susie Wolff should be allowed to contest Mohammed Ben Sulayem for the FIA presidency.

In late 2023, the FIA announced an investigation into Susie Wolff - head of F1 Academy - and her husband, Toto Wolff.

Business F1 magazine claimed that some team bosses had questioned the Wolffs.

The alleged claim stemmed from Susie sharing confidential information with her husband, Toto, the Mercedes team boss.

All 10 F1 teams released a statement within an hour of each other shortly after, denying that they had expressed concerns.

Soon after, the FIA confirmed there would no longer be any “ongoing investigation”.

In a recent report by Italian publication Autosprint, writer Stefano Tamburini claimed that the investigation surrounding the Wolffs was a warning shot from

Ben Sulayem about Susie’s potential challenge for the FIA presidency.

He wrote: “Even ones that seemed completely illogical, such as the opening and rapid closure of an investigation for conflict of interest against Susie Stoddart, head of the Formula One Group’s all-female F1 Academy, and her husband Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal.

“In reality, it was a way of letting people know that he was aware of the possible launch of Mrs. Wolff in a presidential election race.”

Wolff hasn’t officially confirmed whether she will launch a campaign to challenge Ben Sulayem for the FIA presidency.

Elections for the FIA presidency are set to take place in December.

Under the current FIA rules, Ben Sulayem is allowed to run for re-election for up to two additional four-year terms.

Susie Wolff backed by former British F1 drivers

Wolff has received support from Herbert and 1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill.

Speaking to CasinoApps.com, Herbert believes that Wolff could “add a lot to the future of F1”.

“[It] should not be a problem,” Herbert said. “Susie Wolff has got a wealth of experience as a driver in various forms of motorsport from her time at Williams and driving F1 cars, so the GTM series, the German Touring Car Series as well, obviously being married to Toto, obviously now doing the F1 Academy at the same time. She’s got a lot of good experience.

“She’s a very clever lady that could add a lot to the future of F1. If she feels she can add something, then why not?”

Hill reacted on his Instagram account to rumours that Wolff is poised to run for FIA presidency.

Hill wrote: “She’d be perfect.”

President Ben Sulayem has been scrutinised for his leadership of F1’s governing body.

Ben Sulayem pushed for unpopular swearing rules for the upcoming season.

The FIA logo was booed by fans during F1 75 Live at the O2 Arena last month.