“Well-connected” insider “with access to data” has bad news for Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari have been dealt a bleak prediction for the start of the 2025 F1 season by a paddock insider.

Hamilton’s debut in the famous Ferrari red comes in the season-opening F1 Australian Grand Prix next weekend, March 14-16.

McLaren possess the fastest car in Formula 1, it is widely accepted, after Lando Norris shone on the final day of testing in Bahrain.

Ferrari worry at F1 Australian GP?

But the battle for second-best encompasses Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull.

Despite the fanfare surrounding Hamilton and his new team, an informed prediction suggests his former squad might have the edge in Australia.

“An individual I’ve spoken to with access to GPS data has Mercedes as second-quickest,” Craig Slater reported from testing for Sky Sports.

“That’s really interesting because Mercedes haven’t been that self-confident during the test.

“They have one very young driver, and George Russell leading the challenge.

“It has been in colder conditions here, which might the factor in their favour.”

Ted Kravitz replied: “Mercedes think Ferrari are with them, not even a tenth between them. It is finely poised between Mercedes and Ferrari.

“The big question is: where does Max Verstappen come between them?

“On a good day with an amazing Verstappen lap, could he beat both Mercedes and Ferrari? It’s possible.”

Red Bull tipped to edge Ferrari as F1 2025 begins

Hamilton’s Ferrari could be even further back than merely behind McLaren and Mercedes, it has been suggested.

“A dissonant view from one or two well-connected people that I’ve spoken to think that Ferrari are firmly in fourth place, which is a shock and a disappointment for Hamilton fans,” Slater reported.

“There are one or two questioning noises from Ferrari themselves. Charles Leclerc spoke about some reservations with the car, still.”

Kravitz questioned: “You believe that? I am not sure. Hamilton and Leclerc’s race runs were pretty good…”

Slater said: “They are the learnings that well-connected people with access to data are telling us.”

Kravitz offered his prediction: “You could throw a dust sheet over Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and Mercedes and the best of Ferrari when they get it right.

“I’ve gone for Mercedes and Ferrari the same, then the inherent pace of the Red Bull behind them.

“But it depends who is driving the Red Bull.”

There is no debate about which team is expected to be fastest in Australia.

“Clearly McLaren,” Kravitz said. “That’s the one thing everyone agrees with.

“If the Bahrain Grand Prix happened tomorrow, even in these conditions, it would probably be a McLaren 1-2 with Lando Norris shading Oscar Piastri.”

Slater added: “The one caveat is that it’s a difficult car to handle, at times. You could get a Q3 lap wrong.”