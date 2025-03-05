Guenther Steiner picks one big problem Mercedes won’t overcome

Guenther Steiner has noted a problem that will keep Mercedes and Red Bull behind F1’s fastest cars in 2025.

The former Haas team principal has picked McLaren and Ferrari as the front-runners for the new season.

The season-opening F1 Australian Grand Prix is March 14-16, where each team can justify the hype that surrounds them or respond to the critics.

Steiner is convinced that Mercedes and Red Bull will not keep pace with McLaren and Ferrari.

"I see the four teams again close together – last year, at the end, it was very close together,” Steiner insisted.

“But my favourites are Ferrari and McLaren, because they were so strong [at the] end of last year and I think they figured out what the car needs to be fast.

“Not only downforce, it's also balance in the car, the handling, how they manage all that, so I think they will be the favourites for me.”

Problem posed for Mercedes and Red Bull

Steiner identified the reason for his bold prediction.

“[McLaren and Ferrari] have the driver pairing; they both [have] experienced drivers in, while Mercedes and Red Bull have got a rookie each.

“I mean, Liam is not a real rookie, but he hasn't done a complete season.

“It just makes it difficult, because a rookie is a rookie – even if they [are] super good, he still needs to learn a lot.

“So I feel the two strongest teams will be Ferrari and McLaren, and I would say maybe if I would need to pick between the two of them, McLaren, because they did a good job last year. I think they were very good at the end of the season.”

Steiner was notoriously critical, when he was Haas team boss, of his team’s rookie drivers.

Mick Schumacher notably came under scrutiny before he was axed, and Steiner put together a driver line-up with far more experienced.

Perhaps it is no surprise, then, that he favours teams with experience behind the wheel.

Nobody has more experience than Lewis Hamilton, the Ferrari newcomer who joins Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri each won their first grands prix last year.

In contrast, Mercedes and Red Bull are placing their faith in youth.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli steps into Hamilton’s shoes at Mercedes. Red Bull chose to replace Sergio Perez with Liam Lawson, who has driven 11 grands prix already for their sister team.

Steiner predicted: “I think we will see different winners this year – I'm pretty sure about that.

“[Will] we see any of the rookies winning? I think that's difficult, but not impossible.

“But there will be more than one winner this year – that will be similar [to] last year.”