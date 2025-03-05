Top 10 F1 teams of all time: Which Formula 1 team is the most successful?

The first constructors’ world title was contested in 1958, eight years after the F1 world championship was born.

Out of the 170 chassis constructors’ to enter an F1 grand prix, a total of 15 have won the world championship over its 63 seasons.

But which constructor is the most successful of all time? We’ve rounded up the top-10 teams with the most world championship triumphs below.

1) Ferrari - 16 constructors’ titles, 15 drivers’ titles

Ferrari hold the record for the highest number of world constructors’ championships, having won the title an unprecedented 16 times.

The Scuderia have also claimed a record haul of 15 drivers’ world titles during their history, making the Italian team by far F1’s most successful ever constructor.

Ferrari racked up their first constructors’ title in 1961, with Phil Hill becoming that year’s drivers’ champion too. A further title followed in 1964, before Ferrari won a flurry of four world championships across the 1970s.

After their 1983 championship success, Ferrari would have to wait until 1999 to claim another crown, which would start a run of incredible glory led by the great Michael Schumacher.

Ferrari won six consecutive constructors’ championships between 1999 and 2004, with Schumacher racking up five straight drivers’ titles in the process to become the sport’s first-ever seven-time world champion.

Kimi Raikkonen was Ferrari’s last drivers’ champion in 2007, while 2008 remains the last time the Prancing Horse topped the constructors’ standings.

2) McLaren - 9 constructors’ titles, 12 drivers’ titles

McLaren ended a long wait for constructors' title glory

McLaren are the joint-second most successful F1 team of all time with nine constructors’ championship, a record shared with Williams as of the end of the 2024 season.

All of McLaren’s constructors’ championship wins came the same year that a driver won the individual title. Their first arrived in 1974, but McLaren then had to wait 10 years before picking up constructors’ championship number two.

A period of dominance in the late 1980s and early-1990s saw McLaren become the team to beat in F1 as they won six titles in eight years. After a brief barren spell, McLaren returned to the top in 1998, winning both the constructors’ and drivers’ titles with Mika Hakkinen.

McLaren ended a 26-year wait for a record-equalling ninth constructors’ crown in 2024, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri returning the Woking squad to title glory.

Their total of 12 drivers’ titles - the last of which was won by Lewis Hamilton in 2008 - puts McLaren second on the all-time list.

3) Williams - 9 constructors’ titles, 7 drivers’ titles

It took Williams just two years to win their first constructors’ championship after entering F1 in 1978.

Another three constructors’ followed in the 1980s but it was in the 1990s in which the British squad enjoyed their biggest spell of F1 domination. Williams claimed five constructors’ crowns - including three in a row between 1992 and 1994 - as well as winning four drivers’ titles in the same decade.

F1 legends Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost and Damon Hill were among the winners, before Williams picked up their last world championship double in 1997 and entered a drought which has continued to this day.

Damon Hill won his only world title with Williams

4) Mercedes - 8 constructors’ titles, 9 drivers’ titles

Mercedes picked up back-to-back drivers’ titles in 1954 and 1955 but it would not be until the German manufacturer’s return to F1 in the 2010s that their greatest success was achieved.

A decision to prioritise the 2014 power unit regulation overhaul proved to be a masterstroke, with a first constructors’ title sealed in the same year along with the drivers’ crown.

This paved the way for an unprecedented run of eight consecutive constructors’ championship wins, while a further six drivers’ world titles followed. Six of those seven titles were amassed by Hamilton.

Mercedes’ last constructors’ triumph came in 2021 before the team’s competitiveness faded following the start of a new rules set in 2022.

Mercedes won their first constructors' title in 2014

5) Lotus - 7 constructors’ titles, 6 drivers’ titles

Lotus became a household name in F1 thanks to a flurry of success in the 1960s and 1970s under legendary and innovative leader Colin Chapman.

The great Jim Clark helped Lotus secure its first world tiles in 1963 and 1965, before Graham Hill won the double with the team in 1968. Four wins in six years followed with Emerson Fittipaldi leading the charge in 1972 and 1973.

Mario Andretti was the last driver to win the F1 title with Lotus, whose last constructors’ championship came the same year in 1978. After helping to launch the careers of the likes of Nigel Mansell and Ayrton Senna, Lotus folded in the early 1990s.

6) Red Bull - 6 constructors’ titles, 8 drivers’ titles

Having taken over the former Jaguar operation and entered F1 in 2005, Red Bull steadily built themselves up into championship contenders.

Following a near-miss in 2009, Red Bull triumphed to both world championships in 2010 - marking a run of four consecutive title doubles led by Sebastian Vettel.

Max Verstappen would win Red Bull’s next drivers’ crown in 2021, the start of his own purple patch of four straight drivers’ world championships. Constructors’ championships in 2022 and 2023 took Red Bull’s tally up to six, before the team slipped to third behind McLaren and Ferrari in 2024.

Max Verstappen continues to power Red Bull to success

7) Brabham - 2 constructors’ titles, 4 drivers’ titles

After winning his first two drivers’ titles with Cooper, Jack Brabham decided to found his own team, before adding a third title in 1966 - the same year his eponymous squad also claimed their first constructors’ crown.

A second constructors’ championship followed the next year as Denny Hulme took the drivers’ title. While a further two drivers’ championships were racked up in the 1980s, Brabham would never win the constructors’ again.

8) Cooper - 2 constructors’ titles, 2 drivers’ titles

The aforementioned Brabham’s first two titles came at Cooper, who won back-to-back constructors’ crowns in 1959 and 1960 after taking the revolutionary decision to place the engine behind the driver in a first for F1.

9) Renault - 2 constructors’ titles, 2 drivers’ titles

The current Alpine team were world champions under their previous Renault works guise, picking up back-to-back world championship doubles in 2005 and 2006.

Fernando Alonso ended Schumacher’s domination to become F1’s brightest star under the helm of Flavio Briatore. So far, the Enstone-based squad has failed to return to such heights, falling into something of a midfield obscurity.

Fernando Alonso won back-to-back titles with Renault

10) Vanwall, BRM, Matra, Tyrrell, Benetton, Brawn - 1 constructors’ title

Six constructors’ have a single F1 teams’ world title to their name. They are Vanwall, BRM, Matra, Tyrell, Benetton and Brawn, who pulled off a fairytale championship win in 2009 with Jenson Button.