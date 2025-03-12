Ralf Schumacher warns an under-fire F1 driver “it can be over after Australia”

Worry expressed for a Formula 1 driver who might be ditched early

Ralf Schumacher has identified one F1 driver whose future might be at-risk after this weekend’s season-opener.

The 2025 Formula 1 season begins with the Australian Grand Prix but the pressure is already intense for one particular at-risk driver.

Jack Doohan is entering his rookie campaign with Alpine, having driven just one race before at the 2024 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The presence of reserve driver Franco Colapinto is looming above Doohan, who races in his home country in Australia.

But Alpine boss Flavio Briatore is known for ruthless decision-making.

"I know Flavio when the boy doesn't perform,” Schumacher was quoted by Sky Germany.

“And he probably wasn't that strong at the test, what you hear, then it goes by pretty quickly.

"With Flavio, you know, it can be over after Australia.

"If he comes to Melbourne now and drives Pierre Gasly into the ground, then of course he can become a superstar, but it doesn't look like it at the moment."

Ralf Schumacher questions Jack Doohan's F1 future

Schumacher considered Alpine’s reserve driver who impressed for Williams last season.

"Colapinto already knows most of the tracks,” he said.

“He brings a good sponsor with him, both are interesting - and he also brings his speed.”

However, Colapinto also had crashes last year including a DNF in Qatar.

“He also has to find fully comprehensive insurance,” Schumacher joked.

Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes has stuck up for Doohan, insisting he is being unfairly judged.

Doohan finds himself in a remarkable position of being widely considered at-risk after just a single grand prix outing.

However, it is because of Alpine’s ability to attract Colapinto who showed such promise with Williams in 2024.

All eyes will be on Doohan, son of motorcycle racing legend Mick, in his home country of Australia as the 2025 season begins.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

