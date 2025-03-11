Oscar Piastri’s huge salary revealed in bumper new McLaren F1 contract

Oscar Piastri’s huge salary has been revealed after he signed a new McLaren contract.

Piastri has penned a multi-year agreement to stay at McLaren, days before the F1 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix, which is his home race.

He has been rewarded for his role in McLaren’s constructors' championship win with a new contract.

The deal is worth £20m (AU$41m) per year, the Daily Mail report.

That money-spinning new status "essentially puts him on a par” with teammate Lando Norris, the newspaper also reports.

Piastri claimed his first two F1 grand prix victories last season, and played a key points-scoring role as McLaren overhauled Red Bull to claim the constructors’ crown.

Oscar Piastri signs new McLaren contract

Piastri said about his new contract: “It’s a great feeling knowing that I’m part of McLaren’s long-term vision.

“The team had the belief in me when we signed in 2022, and the journey we’ve gone on over the past two seasons to help return McLaren to the very top of the sport has been incredible.

“There are so many talented and special people working at MTC who have helped me to become a Formula 1 race winner very early in my career.

“Therefore, I’m very proud to be continuing to represent this legendary team for many years to come.

“I’m excited to fight for the big prizes as a McLaren driver and after last year’s fantastic achievements, it has made me even hungrier to stay at the sharp end.”

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said: “It’s fantastic to confirm Oscar’s extension with McLaren. Not only is he an incredibly talented driver, but his work ethic and cultural fit within the team made it a no-brainer to extend his time in papaya.

“We’ve got the best driver line-up on the grid, and in the past two seasons, we’ve seen how much of an asset to the team Oscar is both on and off track.

“He was absolutely fundamental in adding to our legacy with the 2024 Constructors’ Championship last season, so we’re all excited to see what we can do in the years to come as we continue to fight for World Championships together.”

Andrea Stella, Team Principal of McLaren F1, said: “Further extending our partnership with Oscar is a symbol of our belief and trust in him as a driver, as well as a reflection of our shared ambition to continue in our fight for Championships together.

“It has been a pleasure working with Oscar throughout the past two seasons and he has continued to prove how impressive he is in terms of his talent, determination and work ethic as a driver and his contribution to our team and culture as a person.

“Alongside Lando, we have what we need locked in for the long term to keep pushing forward. I look forward to continuing to watch Oscar grow and develop as a driver and know that many successes lie ahead for him.”