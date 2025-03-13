Lewis Hamilton rejects Ferrari “pressure” talk: “The most exciting period of my life”

Lewis Hamilton has described his switch to Ferrari as the “most exciting period of my life” ahead of his first F1 race with the team at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

18 years on from his F1 debut with McLaren, Hamilton will embark on the next chapter of his legendary career.

Unsurprisingly, Hamilton’s move to Ferrari has dominated the F1 headlines throughout the off-season.

Every part of Hamilton’s preparation with Ferrari has been scrutinised, from his first visit to Maranello to his first shakedown.

Hamilton’s switch from Mercedes has seemingly given him a new lease of life after a difficult 2024 campaign.

Speaking ahead of the first race in Australia in the FIA press conference, Hamilton described the new challenge of racing for a different team as “exciting and challenging.”

“As I said a while ago, I am still learning this new car. It’s quite a lot different to what I am used to in my previous car in terms of Mercedes power coming into Ferrari power,” Hamilton said on Thursday.

“It’s something quite new, different vibration. Different way of working. The whole team works completely differently. I was just sitting and looking at the race trace from last year and it’s upside down compared to the previous ones so I am looking at it… the same for you? (to Sainz, alongside him) I don’t understand it at all.

“Looking at things from a different perspective makes it exciting and challenging. This is the most exciting period of my life so I am really just enjoying it. I am so excited to get in the car tomorrow.”

Hamilton dismisses pressure talk

Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari brings together the sport’s most successful driver and team.

As a result, expectations are high, particularly as Ferrari ended last year as the second-fastest team.

Ferrari narrowly missed out on the 2024 F1 constructors’ championship, finishing just 14 points behind McLaren at the end of the season.

However, Hamilton batted away any talk of additional pressure driving for Ferrari.

“I think always through the years the pressure I put on myself has always been ten times higher than any other pressure put upon me.

“I have not joined this team and been made to feel any pressure. I have an expectation on myself. I know what I can bring. I know what I can deliver. I know what it’s going to take to do that and it’s just getting your head down, working away.

“I come with a very open mind coming into this weekend. It is about getting into a season, into a good rhythm.”

Hamilton has an impressive record at Albert Park over the years, taking pole position at every race between 2014 and 2019.