Ferrari outline expectations ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s debut

Ferrari believe they have “everything in place” to make a strong start to the 2025 F1 season at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

After a three-month winter break, the much-hyped 2025 F1 season gets underway in Melbourne this weekend.

One of the headlines going into the Albert Park race is Lewis Hamilton’s eagerly-anticipated race debut for Ferrari, having completed a blockbuster transfer from rivals Mercedes over the winter.

The seven-time world champion is teaming up with Charles Leclerc as Ferrari look to challenge for both world championships this year, having narrowly missed out on the constructors’ title last term to McLaren.

How Hamilton fares as he seeks to put his recent F1 struggles well and truly behind him and searches for a record-breaking eighth world title promises to be one of the storylines to follow this season. 

According to Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, his side are as prepared as possible for the season opener.

“There are plenty of unknowns and we are keen to find out what the hierarchy will be, especially as the results of the Bahrain test were very difficult to read," Vasseur said in a Ferrari preview released on Wednesday.

"Everyone, including the drivers has worked hard all winter in the factory in Maranello. Charles has also pushed harder than ever in the gym, and Lewis has made a great effort to assimilate with the team as quickly as possible.

"I believe we have everything in place to do well. As always, we will concentrate on ourselves this week, aware that this is just the start of a very long season.”

Ferrari took a one-two finish at last year’s race in Australia, with Carlos Sainz - the driver Hamilton replaced - incredibly winning just 16 days after having his appendix removed in Saudi Arabia.

McLaren and Lando Norris head into the new campaign as the early favourites for the title, while Red Bull are expected to start the season on the back foot.

Max Verstappen, who won a fourth straight title in 2024 despite Red Bull sliding to third in the constructors’ championship, has said he does not believe his side have a car cable of winning in Australia. 

