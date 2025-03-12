Ex-F1 team principal hits out at ‘exaggerated’ Jack Doohan rumours

A former F1 team principal reckons the rumours about Jack Doohan's future have been blown out of proportion.

Jack Doohan is already under pressure
Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes the rumours about Jack Doohan’s F1 future have been “exaggerated”.

Doohan heads into his first full F1 season with a major question marking hanging over him in the form of test and reserve driver Franco Colapinto threatening to take his Alpine seat.

Alpine’s decision to sign Colapinto from Williams after his starring cameo displays late last year have resulted in intense speculation that he could be drafted in to replace Doohan if the 22-year-old Australian fails to perform.

Wading in on the rumours, Steiner does not think they should be taken as seriously as is being reported.

“I think the pressure comes from outside. A lot of these things which are happening in F1 is like someone said, ‘Oh, he has got only six races, and then it will be decided’. Somebody said it, somebody repeated it, and it got bigger and bigger,” Steiner told Speedcafe.

“I don’t even know if it’s true because nobody knows where it came from. So, for me, it’s an exaggerated rumour.

“I just don’t see where it came from. It wasn’t an official statement, so if there’s no official statement, I always assume that somebody opened his mouth not knowing what he’s saying, just wanting a headline.

“Obviously, in F1, it’s not only him under pressure; everyone needs to perform. If he performs, he will be fine, there will be no problem.”

Asked what advice he would give Doohan, Steiner replied: “Jack needs to stay calm, do what he’s good at, race cars, and then the performance will come, and he will be here to stay.

“I may have simplified it a little bit, but that’s what it is about.”

Ex-F1 driver claims Doohan already in danger

According to ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, Doohan could be at risk after this weekend’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Schumacher, the younger brother of legendary seven-time world champion Michael, has warned to expect ruthless decision-making from Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore.

"I know Flavio when the boy doesn't perform,” Schumacher is quoted by Sky Germany.

“And he probably wasn't that strong at the test, what you hear, then it goes by pretty quickly.

"With Flavio, you know, it can be over after Australia.

"If he comes to Melbourne now and drives Pierre Gasly into the ground, then of course he can become a superstar, but it doesn't look like it at the moment."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

