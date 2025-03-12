Could 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix be hit by rain?

Rain could play a factor at the Australian Grand Prix as the 2025 F1 season kicks off this weekend.

As things currently stand, the first two days in Melbourne are going to be hot and sunny, with humid conditions greeting the drivers at F1’s first grand prix of the season.

After a cloudy start on Friday, the two practice sessions should take place in sunny conditions and temperatures in the mid-to-high twenties. Meanwhile, humidity levels are expected to be between 63% and 69%.

Saturday should see a similar picture but with higher temperatures. A high of 35 degrees is predicted, though the humidity is forecast to be much lower compared to Friday.

There is a less than 20% chance of rain for Saturday, however there is a small risk of some precipitation at the very end of qualifying.

Rain to hit on race day?

Race day is where things get interesting. There is a high chance of rain from midday, with the current forecast at more than 80%.

Conditions on Sunday are expected to be much cooler (around the low-to-mid twenties) and more gusty. Any delays could cause complications with fading daylight, with sunset expected at around 7.30pm local time.

The last wet Australian Grand Prix was 2010, while qualifying took place in rainy conditions in 2014.

McLaren head into the 2025 curtain-raiser as the early favourites following a strong pre-season testing for the reigning world champions.

Lando Norris has been tipped to end Max Verstappen’s run of F1 title success this year, while teammate and home hero Oscar Piastri will be buoyed after signing a new long-term contract with McLaren.

Asked about the weather forecast, Piastri told Sky Sports: “Who knows? Let’s see what the weather is going to do.

“I think Saturday is looking very hot. Sunday is looking pretty wet at the moment, but knowing Melbourne, it could be the complete opposite by the time we get there.

“If it is wet that will certainly spice things up, but I’ll believe it when I see it.”

All eyes will also be on how Lewis Hamilton fares as he makes his long anticipated race debut for Ferrari at Albert Park alongside new teammate Charles Leclerc.