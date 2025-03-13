Oscar Piastri shuts down “naive” claims of Red Bull-level dominance for McLaren

Oscar Piastri has shut down suggestions that McLaren are set to enjoy Red Bull levels of dominance in F1 2025.

The 2025 F1 season is kicking off at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, with McLaren the heavy favourites.

McLaren impressed during pre-season testing at the end of February.

Most notably, Lando Norris’ long run on day two was mighty, out-pacing Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by approximately 0.6s.

McLaren have played down expectations following testing.

Team principal Andrea Stella cited the unusually cold track temperatures in Bahrain, making it unrepresentative.

Still, all the talk has been about McLaren and Lando Norris being the favourite to come out on top in 2025.

While McLaren are expected to be at the front once again, Piastri dismissed suggestions that they could dominate like Red Bull did in recent years.

“No. I don’t think so. That would be ideal to try and have that level of success and competitiveness,” Piastri said in Thursday’s FIA drivers’ press conference. “I think that’s what every team and every driver dreams of.

“At this point of the regulations with how last year went, expecting that is incredibly naive. I think this season is going to be just as tight, if not even tighter, than the second half of last year, especially.

“That’s what we want to aim for, but we have a new set of rules coming next year, which is probably going to change the pecking order quite a bit - at least the gaps quite a bit.

“I don’t think it’s the same circumstances, but also, this year is going to be an incredibly competitive year of F1. As much as I would like to try and have that level of success, I think it’s going to be very, very tough.”

New McLaren contract “a no-brainer”

The big news heading into the weekend was Piastri committing to a new McLaren deal.

Piastri’s existing deal had kept him with the Woking outfit until the end of 2026.

He’s now signed a “multi-year” deal, ensuring he will remain alongside Norris for many years to come.

Piastri felt signing a new deal was a “no-brainer”.

“I mean, it was from both sides, really,” Piastri said. “I was already signed up for this year and the next. It felt like the natural progression to sign for even longer term. Last year was incredible for the team.

“I think my two years with the team have been pretty incredible. Starting where we were when I joined to being constructors’ champions now. It made a lot of sense in my mind to try and continue that to build with the team.

“Obviously, myself and I have been here for a long time now. Andrea is on a long-term contract. Zak, key technical staff as well. For me, it seemed like a no-brainer. I think it was reciprocated by the team as well.”