Toto Wolff reaches Max Verstappen decision as he stops flirting

Toto Wolff says signing F1 world champion Max Verstappen is no longer on Mercedes’ radar.

Mercedes spent much of last year publicly courting Verstappen as they searched for a replacement for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton after his bombshell decision to join Ferrari, before eventually promoting teenage prodigy Kimi Antonelli.

While Wolff previously expressed his desire to sign Verstappen in the future, he now insists he will stop flirting with the four-time world champion as he focuses on Mercedes’ line-up of George Russell and Antonelli.

"I think we've said it pretty clearly last year, and he [Verstappen] said the same,” Wolff is quoted by ESPN as saying ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

"We need to concentrate on our driver line-up, we need to do the best that we can. I don't flirt outside if I'm in a good relationship, and that is true for this year, too. At the moment that is not on our radar. I don't like to shift my concentration away from these guys [Russell and Antonelli].

"When we decided to go for Kimi, it was clear that we are going for a young driver that has shown tremendous potential in the junior series since we've known him.

"For Kimi, it's about the time to develop, to learn the tracks, to be on top for next year, the regulation change. That means great results and that means moments where it's going to be more difficult.

"I said to George: 'We don't expect you to just be crushing Kimi all the time’.

“We wouldn't have hired Kimi if we thought that would be the case. So, I believe in terms of speed, Kimi is going to be right up there with George. There's a lot to learn in terms of long running the tyres, and the development is going to be steep.

"We have a driver combination of one very young driver, 18 years old, and another young driver, 27 years old, and hopefully they're going to push each other, and push each other strong.”

Mercedes set for Russell contract talks

Mercedes' new driver line-up

Wolff revealed he is preparing to enter contract renewal talks with Russell, whose current deal expires at the end of the year.

There have been suggestions that Mercedes could look to continue their pursuit of Verstappen in the event Russell left the team, but Wolff has made it clear the intention is to continue with the same driver line-up beyond the end of 2025.

"We have had a chat a few weeks ago about what the right timing would be to liaise," Wolff said of Russell.

"I'm someone who sticks to what he says, and these two are the combination that I want to go forward with Mercedes. I have no other reasons to doubt that.

"We're going to find some time, I guess before the summer. I need to be careful what I say to you, because you will, every month probably, ask when have those discussions happened.

“But we will do that in a timely manner, without disrupting the season.”

Verstappen is the subject of rumoured interest from Aston Martin, who are reportedly preparing an astronomical bid to try and poach him from Red Bull.

Such a move - and the opportunity to reunite with legendary F1 car designer Adrian Newey - may appeal to Verstappen, but the 27-year-old Dutchman has repeatedly insisted he is happy at Red Bull and has no desire to leave.