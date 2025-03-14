Identity of new Lewis Hamilton ally at Ferrari revealed

Lewis Hamilton’s first steps at Ferrari have been taken alongside a few new faces.

One ally has gone under the radar but she will play her own important role in Hamilton’s F1 2025 adaptation from Mercedes to Ferrari.

Ella (pictured above) has been named by The Telegraph after first appearing with Hamilton during pre-season testing.

She is a signing by Hamilton’s Project 44 foundation, according to the newspaper, and will work as Hamilton’s press officer.

Ella is an Italian who lives in London who, according to The Telegraph, has “no background in Formula One”.

Expect to see Ella by Hamilton’s side in every F1 paddock this season keeping fans and media at bay as he goes about his business.

Ella is a fresh addition to Hamilton’s inner-circle that he has formed at Ferrari.

Father Anthony and stepmother Linda are also close by, and are attending this weekend’s F1 Australian Grand Prix.

Hamilton is also reportedly working with manager Marc Hynes again.

They reunited last year, while he was still a Mercedes driver, after two years apart.

Angela Cullen has also returned to Hamilton’s side as a popular addition to the Ferrari family.

She is his physiotherapist but is a favourite among Hamilton fans for being by his side throughout his title-winning glory days.

The importance of familiarity is clear for Hamilton who is switching machinery in pursuit of a record eighth F1 drivers’ title.

However, he is also clearly embracing new figures, such as press officer Ella.

Hamilton was fifth in Friday practice at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

He lagged behind new teammate Charles Leclerc and copped attention for wearing his helmet when he exited the car.

Martin Brundle questioned whether Hamilton was frustrated by his FP1 lap times.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

