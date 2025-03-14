What “alarmed” Martin Brundle in Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari FP1

F1 commentator Martin Brundle believes Lewis Hamilton would have been “a bit frustrated” with his first practice session for Ferrari.

Hamilton ended FP1 at Albert Park 12th in the order, just over eight-tenths off the pace set by Lando Norris.

The seven-time F1 world champion was also 0.6s off the pace set by Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who was third-fastest in first practice.

It’s still early days for Hamilton, who continues to get up to speed with his new team.

Hamilton complained over team radio about handling his Ferrari in FP1.

He told race engineer Riccardo Adami: “I am struggling to turn the car.”

Hamilton will have two more practice sessions to fine-tune his Ferrari ahead of the first qualifying outing of the year.

Brundle, on duty for Sky Sports this weekend, commented on Hamilton keeping his helmet on when exiting the Ferrari garage after practice.

“He did have a clean session,” Brundle said. “What alarmed me a little bit was that Lewis came out at the back of his garage wearing his crash helmet, which I never think is a good sign, having done that myself a few times as well when you just want to keep the lid on.

“I think he will be a bit frustrated with that first session. He looked very good early on. It depends if he had some issues - we will find out later.”

Former W Series driver Naomi Schiff feels that Hamilton was likely “building into it” without taking many risks.

She conceded that the gap between Leclerc and Hamilton was “bigger” than expected.

“It feels that might be the case - building into it, not going too fast too quickly,” Schiff added. “We saw George going off as well. The track will be a little bit green, you know, as the evolution improves.

“They will be chasing that grip and chasing that confidence as well. It is a bigger gap than we expected at this point in the game. I am sure he will close that gap to Charles.”

A point to prove for Hamilton in 2025

Hamilton’s final year with Mercedes was tough as he struggled with his qualifying pace.

Hamilton out-qualified George Russell just five times across the 24 races last year.

It was the first time Hamilton was beaten on a Saturday since 2014 against Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton will know that upping his qualifying pace will be crucial if he is going to succeed at Ferrari.

He will have his work cut out, though, given he’s going up against Leclerc, who is widely regarded as the fastest driver in F1 over one lap.

However, Hamilton has a mighty record at Albert Park over the years.

Hamilton was unbeaten in qualifying for Mercedes between 2014 and 2019.